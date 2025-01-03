New Orleans truck-ramming attack: Terror suspect seen on eerie surveillance hour before Bourbon Street carnage

New Orleans is still reeling on Friday, the third day since the truck-ramming attack killed 14 people, as well as the alleged terrorist who died during a shootout with police early on New Year's Day.

The FBI released new eerie surveillance images Thursday showing the now-deceased suspect – 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar – just about an hour before he allegedly sped a rented Ford pick-up through a crowd of Bourbon Street revelers in the attack that officials say was inspired by the Islamic State. More than 30 others were injured. Despite previously investigating the potential of accomplices in the attack, the FBI said Thursday the bureau is confident Jabbar acted alone.

The investigation now turned to how Jabbar - a U.S. Army veteran who recently held a six-figure job – was radicalized. He grew up Muslim in Texas and most recently lived in Houston.

"This investigation is only a little more than 24 hours old, and we have no indication at this point that anyone else was involved in this attack other than Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar," FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia from the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters said on Thursday. "The FBI is surging people and assets to this area from across the region and across the nation. Special agents in field offices across the country are assisting with potential aspects of this investigation and following up on leads. Additional teams of special agents, professional staff, and victim specialists continue to arrive to provide more investigative power and assistance to the victims and their families."

"Let us be very clear—what happened here in New Orleans was an act of terrorism. It was premeditated and an evil act," he added.

The surveillance images released by the FBI show Jabbar, dressed neatly in a long light brown coat, a dark button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown dress shoes, walking along Dauphine St. near Governor Nicholls St. at 2:03 a.m. CST – about an hour before the attack. Additional images showed coolers Jabbar allegedly placed on the street. Officials said he planted improvised explosive devices inside with the intention of causing added carnage.

Federal authorities were also searching an Airbnb property in New Orleans rented by Jabbar that caught fire early Wednesday morning, as well as Jabbar's home in Houston.

Bourbon Street — famous worldwide for music, open-air drinking and festive vibes — reopened for business by early afternoon Thursday.

The Sugar Bowl college football game between Notre Dame and Georgia, which was postponed by a day in the interest of national security, was played Thursday evening. The Joan of Arc parade in the French Quarter is still scheduled to take place Monday to kick off carnival season ahead of Mardi Gras, said Antoinette de Alteriis, one of the organizers. She said they expect close to its typical crowd of around 30,000 participants.

The FBI has continued to hunt for clues about Jabbar, but a day into its investigation, the agency said it was confident he was not aided by anyone else in the attack, which killed an 18-year-old aspiring nurse, a single mother, a father of two and a former Princeton University football star, among others.

The FBI said that hours before the attack, Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas, posted five videos on his Facebook account in which he proclaimed his support for the Islamic State group and previewed the violence that he would soon unleash in the famed French Quarter district. It was the deadliest IS-inspired assault on U.S. soil in years, laying bare what federal officials have warned is a resurgent international terrorism threat.

It also comes as the FBI and other agencies brace for dramatic leadership upheaval, and likely policy changes, after President-elect Donald Trump’s administration takes office.

Raia stressed there was no indication of a connection between the New Orleans attack and the explosion Wednesday of a Tesla Cybertruck filled with explosives outside Trump’s Las Vegas hotel.

The New Orleans attack plans also included the placement of crude bombs in the neighborhood in an apparent attempt to cause more carnage, officials said. Two improvised explosive devices left in coolers several blocks apart were rendered safe at the scene. Other devices were determined to be nonfunctional.

Investigators also were trying to understand more about Jabbar's path to radicalization, which they say culminated with him picking up a rented truck in Houston on Dec. 30 and driving it to New Orleans the following night.

The FBI recovered a black ISIS flag from Jabbar's rented pickup and reviewed five videos posted to Facebook, including one in which he said he originally planned to harm his family and friends but was concerned news headlines would not focus on the "war between the believers and the disbelievers," Raia said. Jabbar also stated he joined IS before last summer and provided a last will and testament, the FBI said.

Jabbar joined the Army in 2007, serving on active duty in human resources and information technology and deploying to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, the service said.

He transferred to the Army Reserve in 2015 and left in 2020 at the rank of staff sergeant.

A half-brother of Jabbar told Fox News that the alleged New Orleans attacker had been radicalized and struggled to find himself.

Fox News spoke with Abdur Rahim-Jabbar in Beaumont, Texas, where they grew up alongside three additional siblings.

Abdur said that they grew up Muslim, along with his whole family. He said that Jabbar stepped away from Islam, but found his way back following his 2022 divorce.

Jabbar struggled to find himself throughout his life, his half-brother told Fox News. He said that his half-brother joined the Army to "find something, to set him straight, ground him, and maybe find a viable career path."

Following Jabbar's two divorces, his brother said that he was "looking for some type of guidance." His half-brother blamed radicalization for the attack and said that he did not see any signs prior to the attack, as well as expressing his condolences for the lives lost. He said this "was not a direct reflection of his brother and the Muslim community."

A U.S. government official told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity that Jabbar traveled to Egypt in 2023, staying in Cairo for a week, before returning to the U.S. and then traveling to Toronto for three days. It was not immediately clear what he did during those travels.

On Bourbon Street, flowers and candles were arranged as memorials to the victims, while yellow posts were set up on the surrounding blocks. By Thursday night, bouncers danced to music blasting from clubs, tourists posed for photos and a group of street performers preparing to flip over a line of people had no trouble attracting a massive audience.

