Jill Biden leaves job at Virginia community college ahead of White House departure

First lady Jill Biden announced that she recently taught her last class at Northern Virginia Community College.

"Last Thursday I taught my last class of the semester and my final class ever at Northern Virginia Community College," she said.

She made the remarks in a message to educators while flanked on either side by union presidents Randi Weingarten, of the American Federation of Teachers, and Becky Pringle, of the National Education Association.

A spokesperson for the first lady indicated via email to Fox News Digital that it is not clear if the first lady will continue teaching.

Jill Biden had been a professor at the institution since 2009, according to her biography on the White House website.

"While serving as First Lady, Dr. Biden continued teaching English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has been a professor since 2009. She is the first presidential spouse to maintain an independent career outside of the White House," the White House noted.

First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden will vacate the White House next month following the peculiar 2024 presidential election season in which the president bowed out of his re-election bid after clinching enough wins to become his party's presumptive presidential nominee.

But following a widely-panned debate performance, and amid public pressure from members of his own party to step aside, Biden dropped out and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

President-elect Donald Trump ultimately trounced Harris in the general election, winning both the Electoral College and popular vote, becoming the second president in U.S. history ever to win two non-consecutive terms. The first was President Grover Cleveland in the 19th century.