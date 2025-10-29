Turning Point table flipper threatened Trump, arrested by feds after firing from teaching assistant job: FBI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A former teaching assistant who was fired by Illinois State University was arrested in a joint operation by FBI and Secret Service agents on Tuesday.

Derek Lopez, 27, has been charged with threatening President Donald Trump, according to the bureau.

"The arrest follows a month-long investigation coordinated with the above agencies, which also included the Illinois State University Police Department, regarding Lopez's online and in-person activities," according to an FBI memo obtained by Fox News Digital. "Lopez is alleged to have recently made threats against a sitting President, which prompted the current federal charges."

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the alleged threats as "heinous."

"The threats against President Trump allegedly posted by this individual are heinous and have no place in American society," he told Fox News Digital. "Let this be a message to all who consider threats of violence not just against public officials, but any American, that this FBI will find you and bring you to justice. I want to thank our local partners, the El Paso PD in Illinois, as well as USSS who assisted us with this case."

Lopez, who was a graduate student, was fired from his role as a teaching assistant at Illinois State University after a viral video showed him flipping over a table that belonged to Turning Point USA chapter members on campus.

He was seen in the video speaking to a man next to where the conservative group was promoting an upcoming appearance by political comedian Alex Stein.

"Well, you know, Jesus did it, so you know I gotta do it, right?" Lopez told the man before flipping the table over.

"Thanks guys, have a great day," he said before walking away.

"While Illinois State University does not comment specifically on personnel matters, we can confirm Derek Lopez has been relieved of his duties as a graduate teaching assistant pending further investigation," the school confirmed on Oct. 20.

Lopez had already been arrested by local police for the table-flipping incident. He was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Illinois State University declined to comment.