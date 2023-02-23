Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

Nevada's Moonlite BunnyRanch: Sex, chaos, rock 'n' roll scandals over the years

Deputies responded to the famed 'Cathouse' earlier this week in response to reports of shots fired

Michael Ruiz
Michael Ruiz
Inside the BunnyRanch

Inside the BunnyRanch

Dennis Hof on legal prostitution

The Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel in western Nevada open since the mid-1950s, rose to national fame at the turn of the century thanks to HBO's "Cathouse" reality series and several related documentaries.

It returned to the spotlight earlier this week after Tiara Tae, an employee, was accused of firing off a gun inside following a dispute with a co-worker.

She told Fox News Digital Wednesday she was wrongfully accused, although the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said that was unlikely.

Prosecutors have not returned messages seeking comment.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office in Nevada accused her of getting in a fight with a co-worker earlier this week and firing a gun indoors. No one was hurt in the altercation.

Tiara Tae describes herself as a naturally friendly and social young lady. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office in Nevada accused her of getting in a fight with a co-worker earlier this week and firing a gun indoors. No one was hurt in the altercation. (Tiara Tae)

Over the years, the brothel, formerly owned by Dennis Hof from 1992 until his death in 2018, has seen a number of scandals, tragedies and other noteworthy events. Here are a few:

Motley Crue singer Vince Neil accused of assaulting prostitute

In July 2003, Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was accused of grabbing a BunnyRanch worker named Andrea Terry by the throat and slamming her into a wall, MTV reported at the time.

He pleaded no contest, received a fine and was ordered to attend anger management.

Vince Neil during The Skylar Neil Memorial Golf Tournament at Malibu Country Club in Universal City, Calif.

Vince Neil during The Skylar Neil Memorial Golf Tournament at Malibu Country Club in Universal City, Calif. (J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

However, the Las Vegas Sun later reported that Hof did not believe the accusations.

"In my opinion, Vince Neil did nothing wrong," Hof told the paper in 2004. "She was an opportunist."

It wasn't Neil's first run-in with the law. The rock star has a history of drunken driving offenses, including a DWI crash in 1984 that killed his passenger Nicholas Dingley, a 24-year-old drummer.

In 2016, he was charged with a misdemeanor in Las Vegas for allegedly poking an ex-girlfriend hard enough to leave a bruise during an argument.

Vince Neil performs at Crobar June 7, 2004, in New York City.  

Vince Neil performs at Crobar June 7, 2004, in New York City.   (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Former employee murdered in Oklahoma City

A shocking quadruple shooting in Oklahoma City in 2009 led to six murder charges for the suspects because two of the victims were pregnant, including former BunnyRanch worker Brooke Phillips, 22.

Hof in 2016 told the Reno Gazette he would normally oppose the death penalty but supported it for the suspects. Three men ultimately received life sentences and a fourth, who took a plea deal, got 25 years.

Brooke Phillips, 22, of Moore, Okla., was killed in a shooting in 2009. She appeared on the HBO program "Cathouse: The Series," filmed at the Moonlite BunnyRanch.

Brooke Phillips, 22, of Moore, Okla., was killed in a shooting in 2009. She appeared on the HBO program "Cathouse: The Series," filmed at the Moonlite BunnyRanch. (The Oklahoman/USA Today Network)

Former reality star Josh Duggar banned amid child molestation scandal

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, former television personality on "19 Kids And Counting" Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. 

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, former television personality on "19 Kids And Counting" Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.  (Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

In 2015, Hof banned disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar from the BunnyRanch and all six of his other establishments after allegations emerged accusing Duggar of molesting his own sisters when they were children.

"Apparently the Bunny Ranch brothel is a safer place for young girls than the Duggar household," Hof quipped in a scathing statement announcing the ban, published by The Wrap.

The former co-star of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" was convicted of child pornography charges in Arkansas in December 2021.

Man decked out in body armor, flak helmet, drives through wall

Around 4 a.m. May 25, 2017, a man driving a tractor-trailer plowed through the front door, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and found the rig sticking out of the front of the building.

An 18-wheeler crashed into Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel in Carson City, Nev., May 25, 2017. Brian Brandt was behind the wheel when he backed into the brothel after allegedly stealing the truck from his former employer. 

An 18-wheeler crashed into Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel in Carson City, Nev., May 25, 2017. Brian Brandt was behind the wheel when he backed into the brothel after allegedly stealing the truck from his former employer.  (Dennis Hof/Twitter)

The driver was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and malicious destruction of property, and authorities said there were no injuries.

Hof, on Twitter, downplayed the incident: "Semi with @amazon boxed blows into @bunnyranch," he tweeted. "He had full body amor mask helmet girls fine pouring free cocktails."

Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, stands for a photograph outside the Moonlite BunnyRanch in Mound House, Carson City, Nev., Aug. 20, 2013. 

Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, stands for a photograph outside the Moonlite BunnyRanch in Mound House, Carson City, Nev., Aug. 20, 2013.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Owner Dennis Hof posthumously elected to Nevada State Assembly

Near the end of his life, Hof tried his hand at politics, running unsuccessfully as a Libertarian for the Nevada State Assembly in 2016. Two years later, he received the Republican nomination and was poised to win.

But he was found dead at his Love Ranch brothel on the morning of Oct. 16, 2018, two days after his 72nd birthday.

Dennis Hof, a legal brothel owner and recent winner of the Republican primary election for Nevada State Assembly District 36, gets a kiss from Misty Matrix, his girlfriend and a legal prostitute, at his Moonlite BunnyRanch legal brothel in Mound House, Nev., June 16, 2018.

Dennis Hof, a legal brothel owner and recent winner of the Republican primary election for Nevada State Assembly District 36, gets a kiss from Misty Matrix, his girlfriend and a legal prostitute, at his Moonlite BunnyRanch legal brothel in Mound House, Nev., June 16, 2018. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

Hof, who had styled himself as a Donald Trump-inspired candidate, even wrote a book, "The Art of the Pimp," a play on Trump's famous "The Art of the Deal."

He died less than a month before Election Day 2018.

The ballots had already been printed, and although authorities posted signs at polling places notifying voters of his passing, he won anyway with more than 63% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

When he ousted an incumbent Republican lawmaker in the primary months earlier, his election night party featured the "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss.

NBA star Lamar Odom found foaming at the mouth

During the Fox special "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians," the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star let viewers into his personal life in an all-encompassing interview. 

During the Fox special "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians," the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star let viewers into his personal life in an all-encompassing interview.  (Fox )

Lamar Odom, the former Los Angeles Lakers star, overdosed at another Hof-owned property, the Love Ranch. A pair of sex workers found him unconscious and foaming at the mouth.

In a Fox special, "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians," he said he didn't remember what happened before he woke up in a hospital bed three days after overdosing.

Professional basketball player Lamar Odom and TV personality Khloe Kardashian make an appearance to promote their fragrance, Unbreakable Bond, at Perfumania June 7, 2012, in Orange, Calif.  

Professional basketball player Lamar Odom and TV personality Khloe Kardashian make an appearance to promote their fragrance, Unbreakable Bond, at Perfumania June 7, 2012, in Orange, Calif.   (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

He claimed he only had one drink and accused Hof of trying to "kill" him.

"I went there," he said. "I didn’t do drugs that night. I wound up with drugs in my system."

Tiara Tae posted her $86,000 bail Tuesday, hours after authorities alleged the 28-year-old fired a gun inside the Moonlite BunnyRanch near Carson City, Nev., Monday evening. She says she was wrongfully accused.

Tiara Tae posted her $86,000 bail Tuesday, hours after authorities alleged the 28-year-old fired a gun inside the Moonlite BunnyRanch near Carson City, Nev., Monday evening. She says she was wrongfully accused. (Tiara Tae)

Tae, whose real name is Savannah Henderson, faces four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, drug possession, discharging a firearm where others may be endangered and obstructing a peace officer, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

No one was hurt in the shooting, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, but deputies responding to a report of a fight between two workers at the brothel Monday evening heard more gunshots when they arrived.

In this June 26, 2008, file photo, owner Dennis Hof poses with some of his "working girls" in the parlor of his Moonlite BunnyRanch in Mound House, east of Carson City, Nev.

In this June 26, 2008, file photo, owner Dennis Hof poses with some of his "working girls" in the parlor of his Moonlite BunnyRanch in Mound House, east of Carson City, Nev. (AP)

The March 2019 cover model for Hustler magazine told Fox News Digital Wednesday she's innocent. She posted her own $86,000 bail and is back to work.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports