Laura Ingraham: To her credit, Pelosi didn't back down when China essentially threatened to shoot her plane

Laura Ingraham discussed how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeded with her trip to Taiwan despite threats from the Chinese Communist Party and lacking support from the establishment on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's 10 a.m. in Taiwan. And to her credit, Nancy Pelosi didn't back down when China essentially threatened to shoot her plane out of the sky. Now, she's been on the ground for, what, about 12 hours or so landing here just after 10:30 a.m. Eastern today. We're going to bring you news about the specifics of her meetings at any moment.

Remember, trip details have been largely kept under wraps due to the security concerns. But by going ahead with this trip, Nancy Pelosi is defying the White House and ignoring the threats made by Chinese Communist Party leadership.

Now think about all those American companies like Nike and all the hedge-funders like Larry Fink, the billions they make in China. It's a country that considers a brief visit by Nancy Pelosi with a long-time ally like Taiwan a humiliation, and then it uses it as a pretext to activate its military. Now, Speaker Pelosi has demonstrated that supporting the CCP is inconsistent with modern-day liberalism. And when that happened, most in the establishment, they didn't get angry with China — they got angry with Pelosi.

