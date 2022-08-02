Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Laura Ingraham: To her credit, Pelosi didn't back down when China essentially threatened to shoot her plane

Laura Ingraham points out how the establishment is cowering to China

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: Threats and Truth Video

Angle: Threats and Truth

Laura Ingraham discusses how Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignored both the White House and threats made by China when she proceeded with her trip to Taiwan on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeded with her trip to Taiwan despite threats from the Chinese Communist Party and lacking support from the establishment on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's 10 a.m. in Taiwan. And to her credit, Nancy Pelosi didn't back down when China essentially threatened to shoot her plane out of the sky. Now, she's been on the ground for, what, about 12 hours or so landing here just after 10:30 a.m. Eastern today. We're going to bring you news about the specifics of her meetings at any moment. 

MICHAEL PILLSBURY: THE CHINESE THINK THAT THE ‘ONE CHINA’ POLICY IS GOING TO BE MODIFIED

Remember, trip details have been largely kept under wraps due to the security concerns. But by going ahead with this trip, Nancy Pelosi is defying the White House and ignoring the threats made by Chinese Communist Party leadership. 

Nancy Pelosi speaking to reporters

Nancy Pelosi speaking to reporters (Getty Images)

Now think about all those American companies like Nike and all the hedge-funders like Larry Fink, the billions they make in China. It's a country that considers a brief visit by Nancy Pelosi with a long-time ally like Taiwan a humiliation, and then it uses it as a pretext to activate its military. Now, Speaker Pelosi has demonstrated that supporting the CCP is inconsistent with modern-day liberalism. And when that happened, most in the establishment, they didn't get angry with China — they got angry with Pelosi. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Angle: Threats and Truth Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.