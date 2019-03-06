N. Korea reportedly rebuilding rocket launch site; Clinton supporter says Dems going too far with Trump probes

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Wednesday, March 6, 2019

REPORTS: NORTH KOREA REBUILDING ROCKET LAUNCH SITE - North Korea is restoring a rocket launch site it had dismantled as part of its disarmament pledge last year, just a week after the nuclear summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump ended without an agreement, reports said Wednesday ... New satellite images show that efforts to rebuild some structures at the Tongchang-ri launch site started between Feb. 16 and March 2, the Associated Press reported, citing 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies. South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported Wednesday that the country's spy service gave an assessment on the North's launch site to lawmakers in a private briefing Tuesday.

DEMS 'GOING TOO FAR' WITH TRUMP INVESTIGATIONS? - On the heels of an expanded investigation of President Trump brought by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., some critics warn that Democrats may be overstepping their boundaries. One of those leading critics is famed attorney Alan Dershowitz, who warns that House Democrats may have gone “too far” and could face lawsuits for allegedly abusing their oversight powers ... “A balance has to be struck with the legitimate function of Congress to investigate,” Dershowitz, a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, said on "Hannity." “The framers didn’t intend for Congress to become another prosecutorial branch, yet another investigative branch. They’re supposed to pass laws. So it seems to me these investigations look like they’re going too far.”

DEMS TORN ON RESOLUTION CONDEMNING OMAR: Infighting among House Democrats could delay consideration of a resolution condemning anti-Semitism in the wake of controversial comments made by freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a senior source told Fox News ... There is internal consternation among Democrats about the text of the resolution and whether Omar will be mentioned by name. The latest text circulated in the House does not mention Omar. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Omar's latest remarks on Israel as "wrong and hurtful." House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., said he was not poised to punish Omar.

Fox News is told the fighting could jeopardize bringing up the measure this week because there’s a risk it might not pass. Lawmakers had planned to present it on Wednesday.

BORDER AT 'BREAKING POINT': More than 76,000 people tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in February — a "remarkable" leap that more than doubles the number of border apprehensions during the same period of time last year, and is also the highest number of any February in the past 12 years, according to officials ... The system is "well beyond capacity, and remains at the breaking point," U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told reporters on Tuesday as the agency released the "record numbers."

BLOOMBERG SAYS NO TO 2020 ... AND AN UPDATE ON CLINTON 'NOT RUNNING': Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Tuesday he will not run for president in 2020 while also bashing President Trump in an op-ed and pledging to ramp up efforts to solve national issues... “I’ve never made any secret of my belief that Donald Trump is a threat to our country,” Bloomberg opened his piece, which was published on Bloomberg.com. Bloomberg believes he could beat Trump in the general election, but acknowledged he would have had difficulty in the crowded Democratic primary.

Meanwhile, remember when Hillary Clinton made headlines Monday when she told a local New York news channel that she would not run for president in 2020? There's an update: Late Tuesday, Maggie Haberman, a political reporter for the New York Times, tweeted that she spoke with a person close to the former secretary of state. The unnamed source said Clinton was not trying to "be emphatic and close the door on running" with the comment and was apparently "surprised" at the reaction. Stay tuned ...



THE SOUNDBITE

DEMS' PLAN B STRATEGY- "There doesn't appear to be many people now who any longer think [Mueller] will come up with some kind of conspiracy theory related to collusion by the Trump campaign with the Russians. ... So the search is on for something else really. They [Democrats] may try to figure out some kind of obstruction of justice charge, but it appears they are moving away from collusion." – Brit Hume, Fox News senior political analyst, on "Special Report," attempting to explain why Democrats are pursuing multiple new investigations of President Trump. WATCH

Colo. dad drove 45 minutes with dead wife, two daughters, before killing them at oil field: family’s attorney.

Ocasio-Cortez slams Jerry Falwell Jr. in debate over CPAC comments.

WATCH: Mike Tyson, 52, still has a vicious left hook.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

New anti-AOC billboard slams Democrat over Green New Deal 'boss' comments.

Trump's FDA chief resigns as admin pushes forward on drug pricing plan.

Legendary economist Thomas Sowell on biggest socialism myth.

1964: Heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changes his name to Muhammad Ali.

1912: Oreo sandwich cookies are introduced by the National Biscuit Co.

1857: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, rules 7-2 that Scott, a slave, is not an American citizen and therefore cannot sue for his freedom in federal court.

