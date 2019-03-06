North Korea rebuilding rocket launch site after failed summit, reports say

North Korea is restoring a rocket launch site it had dismantled as part of its disarmament pledge last year just a week after the nuclear summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump ended without an agreement, reports said Tuesday.

New satellite images show that efforts to rebuild some structures at the Tongchang-ri launch site started between Feb. 16 and March 2, the Associated Press reported, citing 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies.

South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported Wednesday that the country's spy service gave an assessment on the North's launch site to lawmakers in a private briefing Tuesday. The unnamed lawmakers' offices couldn't immediately confirm the paper's report.

The launch site has been used for satellite launches and engine testing, never for ballistic missile launches, according to the BBC. Dismantling the site had begun last year, but stalled alongside talks with the U.S.

Among the structures being restored is the rail-mounted transfer building, for which new walls have been erected and a new roof added, according to the 38 North report.

