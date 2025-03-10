Myrtle Beach woman ignited South Carolina wildfire that scorched 2K acres, authorities say

Expand / Collapse search
Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
South Carolina authorities have arrested and charged a 40-year-old Myrtle Beach woman in connection with a fire that burned more than 2,000 acres around March 1.

Alexandra Bialousow is charged with one count of arson/negligently allowing fire to spread to lands of another and one count of regulation of fires on certain lands, according to Horry County records.

South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) law enforcement officials determined that a fire pit on Bialousow's property allegedly ignited the 2,000-acre Covington Drive Fire.

"Bialousow is accused of not taking the proper precautions to prevent her debris burn from escaping and negligently allowing fire to spread to ‘lands of another.’ Witnesses reported seeing Bialousow intentionally start a fire in a backyard fire pit that was in close proximity to a tree line within Covington Lakes Subdivision on March 1," SCFC said in a press release.

175 WILDFIRES IN NORTH AND SOUTH CAROLINA FORCE SOME EVACUATIONS

A split image of the Carolina Forest fire and Alexandra Bialousow

Alexandra Bialousow, 40, is charged with one count of arson/negligently allowing fire to spread to the lands of another and one count of regulation of fires on certain lands, according to Horry County records. (WMBF-TV via AP/ Horry County )

An arrest warrant states that the suspect "did not have an appropriate water source readily available," nor "any garden tools on hand to control the fire, thus allowing the fire to spread to land owned by Walker Woods HOA."

MULTIPLE WILDFIRES IN THE CAROLINAS FORCE EVACUATIONS, BURN BAN ISSUED IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Alexandra Bialousow

South Carolina Forestry Commission law enforcement officials determined that a fire pit on Alexandra Bialousow's property allegedly ignited the 2,000-acre Covington Drive Fire. (South Carolina Forestry Commission)

Several neighbors witnessed the fire start to spread, according to the warrant.

WOMAN ACCUSED OF LOOTING FROM HOME IN PALISADES FIRE AREA WHILE WEARING 'PALISADES STRONG' SHIRT

U.S. Army Soldiers with Company A, 111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59 Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard prepared two Blackhawk Helicopters to assist the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment in Horry County, South Carolina, March 2, 2025.

U.S. Army Soldiers with Company A, 111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59 Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard prepared two Blackhawk Helicopters to assist the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment in Horry County, South Carolina, on March 2, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)

Certain neighborhoods in the Carolina Forest area were evacuated on March 1, but the order was lifted on Sunday. No structures were destroyed, and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

If convicted, Bialousow would face possible imprisonment and fines. She has since been released from jail after posting $7,500 bond.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.