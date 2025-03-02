Expand / Collapse search
US Fires

Multiple wildfires in the Carolinas force evacuations, burn ban issued in South Carolina

A burning ban is in effect in South Carolina due to dangerous wildfire condition, with the governor warning that violators will go to jail

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Brush fires erupted in both North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday, forcing officials to order evacuations.

A fire in Polk County, North Carolina, was burning at least 400 acres and was at zero containment as of late Saturday night, the North Carolina Fire Service told CBS News. He said structures could be at risk and officials would examine potential damage on Sunday morning.

Polk County urged residents along U.S. Highway 176 between the towns of Tryon and Saluda to evacuate, warning on Facebook that the fire was spreading rapidly as multiple fire departments worked on containment. Tryon and Saluda are about 40 miles south of Asheville.

A large wildfire near Carolina Forest.

A large wildfire burning near the Carolina Forest. (Horry County Fire Rescue)

The county said displaced residents may shelter at the Polk County Meeting Place in Columbus.

In South Carolina, Horry County Fire Rescue ordered the evacuation of residents from several neighborhoods in the Carolina Forest, located around 10 miles west of Myrtle Beach, as crews work to contain a wildfire.

"Crews are continuing to work a large wildfire near Carolina Forest," the fire rescue said on Facebook. "Horry County is monitoring the weather forecast and preparing to adjust course in our life safety and property protection plan should conditions evolve."

Fire truck in South Carolina

A statewide burning ban was issued in South Carolina due to dangerous wildfire conditions. (Horry County Fire Rescue)

Two planes and a Blackhawk helicopter would drop water on the fire Sunday morning, South Carolina GOP state Rep. Tim McGinnis said on Facebook, citing an update he received from State Forester Scott Phillips. Tractors were also on the way to help dig lines around the fire to help contain it.

South Carolina Gov. Henrey McMaster, a Republican, announced a statewide burning ban is now in effect due to dangerous wildfire conditions. He said anyone who starts a fire in the state will go to jail, as fire crews work to contain several fires across the state.

Fire response in South Carolina

Horry County Fire Rescue ordered the evacuation of residents from several neighborhoods in the Carolina Forest. (Horry County Fire Rescue)

A red flag warning from the National Weather Service expired late Saturday night for western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. Red Flag warnings mean critical fire weather conditions are either happening or are about to happen.