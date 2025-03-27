Musk's DOGE pulls back the curtain on what's getting axed next and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Musk's DOGE on what's getting axed next

2. Killers flaunt twisted kidnapping scheme

3. Noem gets tour of notorious prison

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘DISGRACEFUL’ – Trump sounds off after Obama-nominated judge assigned leaked chat lawsuit. Continue reading …

OFF AIR – 'Biased' government-funded news outlets explain why they still deserve your cash. Continue reading …

RANK AND REBUTTAL – Judge responds to Pentagon chief over trans ban after telling her to report for duty. Continue reading …

MUM'S THE WORD – Common pregnancy habit now linked to serious disorder in kids. Continue reading …

MILE-HIGH HUSTLE – Airline passengers sidestep system to score seat upgrades — social media has thoughts. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CLEARING THE WAY – Texas DOGE bill passes Senate to streamline state regulations. Continue reading …

LET OUT – Former state lawmaker Justin Eichorn released after arrest for alleged enticement of a minor. Continue reading …

TOP CHOICE – Trump nominates Georgia state Sen Brandon Beach for US treasurer. Continue reading …

SEEING THE RECEIPTS – Government agency reviewing billions of redundant spending. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'GOTTA BE UPSET' – NYT columnist knocks Obama's legacy as '0-for-3' on some of his biggest proposals. Continue reading …

RALLYING RESISTANCE – NYC college distributing ‘know your rights’ pamphlets to help students defy Trump deportations. Continue reading …

'NOT A HANDLE' – Linda McMahon says Trump administration won't punish states that refuse to adopt school choice. Continue reading …

TAKE TWO – CUNY rewrites 'Palestinian Studies' job listing after Gov. Hochul's removal order. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – MORNING GLORY: NPR fails to make its case. Continue reading …

TEVI TROY – There's precedent for White House Signal chat leak and it's more than 100 years old. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

TAPPED OUT – MLB teams changing Anheuser-Busch's 'domestic' beer to 'American' on menus ahead of opening day. Continue reading …

EATING UP – MLB stadium 'showstopper' foods debuting this season. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on famous figures, timeless tales, buzzer-beating basketball games. Take the quiz here …

MAJOR WINNINGS – Mega Millions changes will lead to 'more billionaire jackpots', expert says. Continue reading …

AMAZING MOMENT – Preemie in cap & gown 'graduates' from Florida NICU. See video …

WATCH

TESS SMITH – 'Crunchy moms' praise recent MAHA switch: A step in the right direction. See video …

BEN GILLIS – Georgia timber farmers struggling to get back on their feet months after Hurricane Helene. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.