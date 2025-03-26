Trump nominates Georgia state Sen Brandon Beach for US treasurer

President Donald Trump late Wednesday took to Truth Social to announce Georgia state Sen. Brandon Beach as the next U.S. treasurer.

The 63-year-old Louisiana native was elected as a Republican Georgia state senator in 2013. He represents District 21, which includes parts of Cherokee and Fulton counties.

"Brandon helped us secure a Massive and Historic Victory for our Movement in the Great State of Georgia, and has been doing an incredible job in the Georgia State Senate since 2012. As our next Treasurer, Brandon will uphold the Values of Fiscal Responsibility, Economic Growth, and help unleash America’s Golden Age," Trump wrote in the post. "Congratulations Brandon!"

A graduate of Centenary College of Louisiana State University and Louisiana Frost School of Business, Beach won the Legislator of the Year Award from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce in 2017 and the Emerging Leader Award from GOPAC Inc. in April 2023.

He also serves as the president and CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce and president and CEO of the North Fulton Community Improvement District.

Under his leadership, the district invested more than $2 million to bring $30 million in new infrastructure to the area, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Community boards he serves on include the Regional Business Coalition, Grady Hospital Board of Visitors, the Greater Metro Atlanta American Heart Association, Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, Encore Park, and the Historic Roswell Convention and Visitors Bureau, according to the department.

Beach currently lives in Alpharetta, Georgia, and shares two children with his wife, Shuntel Paille Beach.

Following Beach's nomination, Trump announced via Truth Social that Brent Bozell will serve as U.S. Ambassador to South Africa.

"Brent is the Founder of the Media Research Center [MRC], which has exposed Fake News hypocrites for many years," Trump wrote in the post. "Brent brings fearless tenacity, extraordinary experience, and vast knowledge to a Nation that desperately needs it. Congratulations Brent!"

Prior to founding the MRC, Bozell served as president of the National Conservative Political Action Committee and the National Conservative Foundation.

The University of Dallas alumnus serves as chairman of ForAmerica, an organization "committed to restoring America to its founding principles."

He is married with five children and seventeen grandchildren.

The Georgia Senate Press Office and Beach did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.