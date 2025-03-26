CUNY rewrites 'Palestinian Studies' job listing after Gov. Hochul's removal order

The City University of New York (CUNY) reposted modified "Palestinian Studies" positions for Hunter College after it was previously ordered to remove a similar job listing by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The New York Post reported last month that the original job posting was taken down after Hochul's order and she expressed concerns that the position could promote antisemitism in the classroom.

"We seek a historically grounded scholar who takes a critical lens to issues pertaining to Palestine including but not limited to: settler colonialism, genocide, human rights, apartheid, migration, climate and infrastructure devastation, health, race, gender, and sexuality," part of the listing read.

CUNY's Chancellor Felix Matos and Board of Trustees Chairperson William Thompson shared a joint statement at the time in response to the governor's order, stating they "strongly agree" with Hochul's decision, noting that they "find this [posting's] language divisive, polarizing and inappropriate."

GOV. KATHY HOCHUL DEMANDS CUNY TAKE DOWN 'PALESTINIAN STUDIES' JOB POSTING OVER ANTISEMITISM CONCERNS

"CUNY will continue working with the Governor and other stakeholders to tackle antisemitism on our campuses and combat hate in all of its forms," they added.

In March, the university announced that it would be reworking and resubmitting the job position because of concerns with the original post’s language.

Last week, a new posting was added for two professor positions for Palestinian Studies with a new description that did not include references to "genocide" or "settler colonialism."

"We are open to diverse theoretical and methodological approaches and seek historically grounded candidates who take a critical lens to issues pertaining to Palestine, who are interested in public-facing work, and who exhibit a commitment to being part of the life of the college, a diverse and dynamic public and majority-minority undergraduate serving institution," the new posting says.

The professors are expected to start in the fall and will be placed in the Social Sciences and Humanities divisions. The salary ranges, depending on experience and professor rank, start from $82,928 and go up to $141,858.

A spokesperson for Hunter College confirmed to Fox News Digital that the positions were reposted last week to "fill longstanding gaps in the college’s curriculum and faculty expertise."

Fox News Digital also reached out to CUNY and the governor’s office for comment.

JEWISH GROUPS, ALLIES DEMAND CUNY LAW LOSE FUNDING AFTER STUDENT'S 'VILE' ANTI-ISRAEL COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

CUNY schools have come under fire for how they have handled campus protests in response to the Israel-Hamas war, leading Hochul to launch an independent review of the university's policies shortly after the Oct. 7 attack in 2023.

The results of the review were published in September and found the current policies on antisemitism "need to be significantly overhauled and updated in order to handle the levels of antisemitism and discrimination that exist on CUNY’s campuses today."

Even prior to the Oct. 7 attack, CUNY schools had been accused of promoting antisemitic beliefs, such as voting in favor of a resolution supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.