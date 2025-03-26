MORNING GLORY: NPR fails to make its case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Public Radio is helmed by Katherine Maher. Ms. Maher testified before the DOGE Subcommittee of the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

It did not go well for Ms. Maher, and not just because she is the CEO of a left-wing outlet. It did not go well for her because she had spent years on X when X was "Twitter," posting some very outrageous takes that members of the subcommittee had fun reading to her.

Ms. Maher did not recall some of the posts. In response to other posts she replied that her views had changed. In response to particularly risible takes on the news stories from NPR in years past, Ms. Maher’s response was a simple "That was before I was CEO."

A good dodge, that, but not responsive to the problem of deeply biased story selection and coverage. NPR is simply biased in a way that cannot be remedied.

NPR is hard left. Not center-left. Not left-leaning. Hard left. And that is an objective assessment. I don’t think you could find 10% of its staff that support President Trump. I don’t think you could find 5%. I suppose it is possible there is a closet Trump supporter around NPR somewhere, but let’s be candid. It’s an ideological machine that has a mission to make America think like it does.

Which is fine…except taxpayers put money into NPR. Fans of NPR are quick to tell you that it’s not all that much money. "Less than 1% of our budget is direct from the federal treasury!" is the rejoinder. And that is true.

But just try and figure out where the money for NPR comes from. Much of it comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting…which receives most of its funding from Congress. The CPB sends money to "member stations" and "member stations" send money to NPR to pay for NPR programming. See how that works? Pretty neat.

Now NPR is also "member supported," which means listeners send in dollars. That is fine. Beg away. NPR also has corporate sponsors, which are advertisers but with a tonier name. And that’s fine too.

You see, NPR is simply radio with funding from the government and enthusiasts. Bravo to the enthusiasts. But it’s time to end the federal subsidy.

The country is $36 trillion in debt. If NPR can’t stand on its own feet in the marketplace of ideas, it ought to fade away. I don’t think it will, but most of America is very tired of paying for the hobbies of the left, especially the radical left.

"We cover what matters to local communities," Ms. Maher told Congress on Wednesday. I don’t believe that. She claimed an audience of 43,000,000. That’s a huge audience. I’m not part of that audience and I shouldn’t subsidize it. Most likely readers of this column don’t want to do so either. Ms. Maher made her case —I played her opening statement on my radio show— and she didn’t persuade me.

It is long past time to end the ruse of "listener supported" NPR. It is "taxpayer supported" NPR, and that ought to end. If NPR is still getting even a dime from the budget after the reconciliation process, the House and Senate GOP was never serious to begin with.