Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Federal judge denies Trump admin's effort to ban transgender people from military

US District Judge Ana Reyes denied the DOD's motion to dismiss her order

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Jake Gibson Fox News
Published
close
De-transitioner wishes someone had said, 'it's okay if you're a tomboy' Video

De-transitioner wishes someone had said, 'it's okay if you're a tomboy'

Lex Renick, an influencer who went from being a trans man to a traditional mother, shares her journey after finding Christ in an interview with Fox News Digital.

A federal judge denied President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts to ban transgender people from joining the military, which was set to go into effect Friday.

Washington, D.C.-based U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee, on Wednesday, denied the government’s motion to dissolve her order that prevents the military from denying transgender people the ability to enlist in the military.

TRANSGENDER MILITARY BAN SET TO TAKE EFFECT DURING ONGOING COURT BATTLE

transgender flag and the pentagon

Transgender flag at a pro-trans protest in front of SCOTUS, left, and the Pentagon seal. (Getty)

Reyes presided over a hearing March 21, when she requested the Department of Defense delay its original March 26 deadline to enact the policy. 

Reyes said she wanted to allow more time for the appeals process. She also said she had previously allowed plenty of time to appeal her earlier opinion blocking the ban from going into effect.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The legal challenge comes as the Supreme Court also considers a high-profile case dealing with transgender rights. 

The issue in the case, United States vs. Skrmetti, is whether the equal protection clause, which requires the government to treat similarly situated people the same, prohibits states from allowing medical providers to deliver puberty blockers and hormones to assist with a minor's transition to another sex.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics