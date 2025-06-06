Musk faces GOP backlash as Trump feud escalates in public and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Musk faces GOP backlash after shocking allegation about Trump and Epstein

2. Clash between Trump and Musk over key bill creates nightmare scenario for Republicans

3. Tesla pays big price as feud explodes into public view

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘IT IS CLEAR’ – Department of Homeland Security ends controversial program after explosive allegations. Continue reading …

POISON PLOT – Mexican cartels' deadly partnership with Chinese suppliers exposed in massive chemical bust. Continue reading …

‘DEVIL IN THE OZARKS’ – Dangerous former police chief on the run as expert warns outdoorsmen to stay away. Continue reading …

DARK SIDE – Billy Bush says Diddy's alleged balcony incident echoes 'sick' behavior in hit TV show. Continue reading …

ATTENTION DEFICIT – Karen Read misses key detail in bar video before boyfriend found dead. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

FAMILY FAVORITISM – Biden only hand-signed one pardon during final spree — and it was his most controversial. Continue reading …

FLIP-FLOP FRENZY – Fetterman slams Dems for suddenly embracing Elon Musk after months of ridicule. Continue reading …

'CONCERNING' – Former top Hochul aide's unearthed family connections to CCP raises alarm bells. Continue reading …

BIGGER, TOUGHER – Experts reveal why legal challenges to Trump's travel ban could fail. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE – Charlamagne knocks KJP's book, says 'nobody wants to hear' from person who 'lied' for Biden administration. Continue reading …

SEAT AT THE TABLE – Karine Jean-Pierre reportedly hoped to be co-host of 'The View' after leaving White House. Continue reading …

DIDN'T SEE IT – Bill Clinton defends Biden's mental state, points fingers at former president's staff. Continue reading …

FASHION POLITICS – Michelle Obama releases new photo book to 'reclaim' her style after scrutiny. Continue reading …

OPINION

MARK HALPERIN – Democrats try to build a Frankenstein candidate while JD Vance gains. Continue reading …

REP. MIKE COLLINS – Staged car crash fraud puts all of us at risk. We need to stop it. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

AMERICA'S HEROES – Dwindling group of WWII veterans returns to Normandy for D-Day commemoration. Continue reading …

UNSEEN THREAT – Woman dies of brain-eating amoeba after using tap water in common device. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS QUIZ – How did SCOTUS rule in this woman's discrimination case? Who turned 60 in paradise? Take the quiz here …

LEAN AND MEAN – Airline passenger shocked when agent rejects checked bag for 'bizarre' reason. Continue reading …

BACK TO THE WILD – After a bit of rehab, rescued creatures return home. See video …

WATCH

JUAN WILLIAMS – Elon Musk could return the fire in a way Trump can't control. See video …

REP. JIM JORDAN – The Democratic Party's actions prove Biden wasn't up for the job. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













