NUCLEAR ACCUSATION - Putin rages at US in Victory Day speech, suggests "other countries" ultimately to blame for Ukraine war. Continue reading …

TRYING "TO STAY ALIVE" - Musk sets internet on fire with cryptic tweet about dying. Continue reading …

"CRAZY IDEA"- Bipartisan group of lawmakers sound the alarm on Biden's radical education proposal on student debt. Continue reading …

AOC 2.0 - Dem socialist running for PA seat wants to "redistribute wealth" and "abolish the carceral state." Continue reading …

DOMINO EFFECT - Expert shares dire warning for Middle East if Iran obtains a nuclear weapon. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ABORTION MEANS BIG TURNOUT - Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy predicted on "Fox News Sunday" that the abortion issue will drive big voter turnout in the midterms. Continue reading …

ON SECOND THOUGHT – Sen. Lindsey Graham said the SCOTUS abortion decision will not impact the midterms due to Biden's "incompetency." Continue reading …

CRUZ: DEMS 'CELEBRATE ABORTION’ - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argued that Democrats "openly celebrate abortion as a wonderful thing" and trend "to the extreme left." Continue reading …

NATO DESTROYED IN 30 MINUTES – Russian official Dmitry Rogozin says the Kremlin would destroy NATO countries in "half-an-hour" in nuclear war. Continue reading …

MEDIA

INTERRACIAL MARRIAGE BAN? - The New York Times editorial board suggests some states would still opt to ban interracial marriage. Continue reading …



ALITO UNDER FIRE - NYT’s Maureen Dowd skewers Justice Alito as a "holier-than thou preacher" obsessed with reining in "female sexuality." Continue reading …

WAPO’S FALSE CLAIM - Twitter users mock WaPo's claim that women and people of color will suffer most from Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. Continue reading …

TIFFANY CROSS WARNING - MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross warns that adoption is not "always safe" for Black babies. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – Fox News host tells viewers that our rights should be debated at ballot boxes and in Congress, not by "five lawyers in black robes." Continue reading …



MARK LEVIN - "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said the New York Times' coverage of the Holocaust and more has made it "worse than fake news." Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON - Outrage over leaked Supreme Court draft exposes just how 'unhinged' Biden and the Left have become. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HIGH DRAMA - What's still to come in the Depp-Heard bombshell defamation case. Continue reading …

CHICAGO CRIME CRISIS - Four died and 18 were shot over Mother's Day weekend in the Windy City. Continue reading …

SINKING FEELING - Drought-effected lake yields horrifying discovery in Nevada. Continue reading …

VOCIFEROUS DENIAL - Trump calls former Defense Secretary Mark Esper's claims that the former president wanted to shoot protesters "a complete lie." Continue reading …

"It’s easy to sit around and wait for five lawyers in black robes to look in the shadows of a penumbra and tell us what our rights are. That is judicial oligarchy."

- TREY GOWDY

