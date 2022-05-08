Twitter users mock WaPo's claim women and people of color will suffer most from Elon Musk Twitter buyout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post continued its crusade against Tesla CEO Elon Musk after claiming "women and people of color could suffer the most" after his purchase of Twitter.

On Friday, the publication promoted an article questioning Musk’s policy for content moderation after finalizing his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. The paper later shared the article on Saturday through its Twitter account.

ELON MUSK’S MOM SLAMS NYT OVER STORY SUGGESTING HE WAS ‘DETACHED FROM APARTHEID’S ATROCITIES’ IN SOUTH AFRICA

"With Elon Musk’s looming takeover, the future of Twitter’s content moderation is uncertain. Experts say women and people of color could suffer the most," the Washington Post tweeted.

The tweet was mocked by critics, who called out the paper’s insistence that women and minorities would suffer from Musk’s content moderation.

"They’re not going to stop," The Spectator Contributing Editor Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

Grabien founder Tom Elliott wrote "This trick has lost its punch."

Newsbusters Executive Editor Tim Graham wrote, "Prototypical liberal media phrasing: ‘Experts say women and people of color will suffer the most.’"

The Washington Post has been a frequent critic of Musk’s purchase of Twitter since the billionaire's initial 9.2% purchase of stock in the company in early April. As Musk’s takeover of the social media company grew more and more imminent, Washington Post reporters and contributors became more critical of Musk and his policy on free speech.

WASHINGTON POST SPOTLIGHTS PROTEST LEADER OUTSIDE JUSTICE KAVANAUGH’S HOUSE

Most notably, Washington Post columnist Max Boot published a column claiming that Musk should be "last person who should take over Twitter."

"Anyone who thinks the problem with social media is too much content moderation, rather than too little, should not own one of the most powerful platforms online," Boot wrote.

The attacks came despite the Washington Post being similarly purchased in 2013 by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk often mocks the Washington Post’s articles that are critical of him on his Twitter account.

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.