Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Levin: The New York Times 'worse than fake news'

He calls it 'worse' than fake news

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Worse than fake news: Levin Video

Worse than fake news: Levin

Mark Levin explains how the New York Times has been an 'extremely destructive force' on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said the New York Times' coverage of the Holocaust and more has made it "worse than fake news" on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

He shared Dr. David Wyman's finding that ordinary Americans were not more responsive to the suffering of European Jews in the Holocaust partly because probably most of them did not know about the German dictator's extermination program until 1944 or later. 

NEW YORK TIMES SCOLDED FOR HANDLING OF HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY

The Fox News host read from his book, "Unfreedom of the Press," claiming the New York Times "almost always" buried Holocaust-related news in its inner pages.

"Surely the New York Times, with its wide reach, resources, access to foreign sources of information, reputation as the foremost newspaper in the country, large Jewish readership and its Jewish ownership would do everything possible to investigate and disclose the horror of Jewish genocide," Levin said. "But the opposite was true."

  • The New York Times Building in New York City
    Image 1 of 3

    The New York Times Building in New York City.  (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • THE NEW DEAL LEGISLATION WAS ENACTED AT GREAT SPEED. AS SOON AS THE SPECIAL SESSION OF CONGRESS PASSED A BILL (IN SEVEN AND ONE HALF HOURS),ROOSEVELT SIGNED IT. PRESIDENT AND A HARMONIOUS CONGRESS ACTED HAND IN HAND
    Image 2 of 3

    Former President Roosevelt.  (PHOTOGRAPH 3/9/33)

  • A construction worker walks past The New York Times Building in New York City on February 1, 2022.
    Image 3 of 3

    A construction worker walks past The New York Times Building in New York City.  (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

When evidence of the Nazi extermination of European Jews went public in November 1942, the media mostly ignored it in the weeks following. 

Then-President Theodore Roosevelt usually held press conferences twice a week but failed to say a word about the genocide of European Jews for almost a year, he claimed. 

"The mass media treated the systematic murder of millions of Jews as though it were minor," Levin said.

In more recent years, the Times has pushed a "radical agenda," making it "an extremely destructive force in this country and outside this country."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's worse than fake news. It tried to take down an elected president, Donald Trump. It tried to push him out of office, supported both impeachments, supported criminal investigation, still supports these various prosecutors who are investigating the former president. And on and on and on. [It has also pushed] [t]he 1619 project, which seeks to undermine our nation's history." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.