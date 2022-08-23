Dem mayor denied as migrant influx continues, Trump launches legal action and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NOT A ‘CRISIS’ - Dem mayor's second request for help with migrant influx that liberal policies allowed gets shot down. Continue reading …

SHOW ME THE RECEIPTS! - Trump launches legal action over FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid, DOJ responds. Continue reading …

AGENDA INFLUENCE - Emails reveal climate czar John Kerry consulted radical groups while making policies. Continue reading …

‘DIVIDING AMERICA’ - Widow of slain police captain killed in 2020 riots reveals who she blames for his death. Continue reading …

BARING IT ALL - Hollywood stars get candid about filming nude scenes for roles. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

FOLLOW THE MONEY - Stacey Abrams tied to multiple abolitionist groups despite claims she doesn't support defunding police. Continue reading …

ENTERING THE HOMESTRETCH - George Soros, other billionaires flood Schumer's PAC with millions to save Senate majority. Continue reading …

‘MORE OF THE SAME’ - Dem outsider seeks 'generational change' in heated NYC House race. Continue reading …

‘LONG WAY OFF’ - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin mum on potential White House bid. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘HOW LAUGHABLE’ - Liberal media gives Dem mayors a pass over buses of illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

DOUBLING DOWN - Brian Stelter spends his final hour on CNN defending ‘Reliable Sources.’ Continue reading …

PARTISAN ANXIETY - NBC's Yamiche Alcindor: Many people are 'very worried' about Trump stealing election in 2024. Continue reading …

HEADED TO COURT - Washington Post's quiet suspension of reporter Paul Farhi latest drama for newspaper. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – The FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid and the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping are making the FBI look so bad. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Dr. Anthony Fauci has a lot to answer for. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - I have a message for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - John Fetterman is a younger, balder Joe Biden. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FASTEST PACE IN DECADES - New study reveals who is being hit the hardest by surging rents. Continue reading …

‘DISASTROUS' - Crime experts respond to Soros defending support for progressive DAs amid crime wave. Continue reading …

ENDING IN HEARTBREAK - Kiely Rodni's family speaks out after recovery of teen's likely remains. Continue reading …

SOLDIER, HUSBAND, FATHER, FRIEND - Army captain killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan remembered 13 years after his death. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Even Tony Fauci knows that Tony Fauci is, in fact, a dangerous fraud, a man who has done things that in most countries, at most times in history, would be understood perfectly clearly to be very serious crimes."

- TUCKER CARLSON

