Laura Ingraham: John Fetterman is a younger, balder Joe Biden

Laura Ingraham discussed how the "dire position" for the Republican's midterms is only designed to demoralize the conservative base and how Republicans are actually leading the Senate races on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: All right. Right off the bat, let me be very clear tonight. Most of what you're hearing about the Republican's so-called dire position in the midterm Senate races, even the House, sometimes it's designed to do one thing, demoralize the conservative base and then depress turnout. Every single one of these candidates – let's focus on the Senate tonight – to win over their liberal opponents. It's not even close here. Now is not the time for second-guessing or see, I told you doing.

You all know that I supported Dave McCormack. Right? And in Pennsylvania over Mehmet Oz. Yeah, that was clear. I did it night after night. But look, Oz won. He's the nominee and he's working his tail off. He's traveling the state, meeting with every voter he can, trying to win over as many as possible. John Fetterman. He's a younger, balder, Joe Biden, but in gym rat clothing. He's a trust funder in a hoodie using clever consultants and ad men to campaign for him. Now, he can't actually argue, Fetterman can't, that the Democrat Senate is somehow good for Pennsylvania. That's a joke. Of course, what they've done on the fracking issue alone.

These people need to be thrown out on their butts. But the press, they want Republicans to believe all hope is lost with these Trump-endorsed candidates. And I get it in an ideal world, with a totally objective press corps. They'd all be doing better. Ok Fair. But you fight with the army you have, not the army you wish you had.

