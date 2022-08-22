Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Laura Ingraham: John Fetterman is a younger, balder Joe Biden

Ingraham talks how Republicans are winning majorly in the Senate battles

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: Exposing the Senate Psych-out Video

Angle: Exposing the Senate Psych-out

Exposing the Senate Psych-out: Now is not the time for score-settling or backbiting. Now’s the time for GOP to win, take back the Senate and stop the Biden wrecking ball from destroying what’s left of America.

Laura Ingraham discussed how the "dire position" for the Republican's midterms is only designed to demoralize the conservative base and how Republicans are actually leading the Senate races on "The Ingraham Angle."

JASON CHAFFETZ: DEMS DON'T RESPECT YOU, THEY THINK YOU'RE STUPID

LAURA INGRAHAM: All right. Right off the bat, let me be very clear tonight. Most of what you're hearing about the Republican's so-called dire position in the midterm Senate races, even the House, sometimes it's designed to do one thing, demoralize the conservative base and then depress turnout. Every single one of these candidates – let's focus on the Senate tonight – to win over their liberal opponents. It's not even close here. Now is not the time for second-guessing or see, I told you doing. 

You all know that I supported Dave McCormack. Right? And in Pennsylvania over Mehmet Oz. Yeah, that was clear. I did it night after night. But look, Oz won. He's the nominee and he's working his tail off. He's traveling the state, meeting with every voter he can, trying to win over as many as possible. John Fetterman. He's a younger, balder, Joe Biden, but in gym rat clothing. He's a trust funder in a hoodie using clever consultants and ad men to campaign for him. Now, he can't actually argue, Fetterman can't, that the Democrat Senate is somehow good for Pennsylvania. That's a joke. Of course, what they've done on the fracking issue alone. 

LEMONT FURNACE, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 10: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman campaigns for U.S. Senate at a meet and greet at Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport on May 10, 2022 in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania. Fetterman is the Democratic primary front runner in a field that includes U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Sen. Malcolm Kenyatta in the May 17 primary vying to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring.  (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

These people need to be thrown out on their butts. But the press, they want Republicans to believe all hope is lost with these Trump-endorsed candidates. And I get it in an ideal world, with a totally objective press corps. They'd all be doing better. Ok Fair. But you fight with the army you have, not the army you wish you had. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

