Jesse Watters: This is making the FBI look so bad

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the FBI’s "big scheme" and weighs in on the handling of the Trump raid on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: So, the Trump raid is being run by the same people behind the Russia hoax, the January 6 investigation and the fake Gretchen Whitmer kidnaping, all the same people, and by the way, that first Gretchen Whitmer case, the one that got tossed out because of a hung jury, because it was entrapment, so the feds are retrying it and there's closing arguments today.

It is making the FBI look so bad. The undercover agents encouraged these guys to kidnap the governor when they didn't want to, smoked weed and slept with them and planted explosives in their truck and then charge them with possession of explosives and we just found out they did the same thing in Virginia. An FBI informant tried to get a disabled vet to assassinate Northam, that blackface governor.

The FBI ran this big scheme to try to make it look like Trump supporters were out trying to kill Democrat governors before the election, but you're not even allowed to criticize the FBI because they'll accuse you of trying to get them killed. We're probably never going to find out what happened at Mar-a-Lago.

This judge, the magistrate, the guy that hates Trump and loves Epstein, he's going to let the Justice Department redact whatever they want from the affidavit, whatever they want. So, you're not going to see anything. You're just going to see black bars and here's where it gets really fishy. The gang of eight, the leaders of the Senate and the House, they're asking to see the documents taken from Trump's home. What do you think Schumer and Pelosi are going to do with that? They're just going to leak and spin lies about it and then the media is going to report on it.