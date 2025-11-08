Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tennessee

Multiple agencies responding after LifeFlight helicopter crashes in Tennessee; casualties unknown

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon in Wilson County crash near the Cumberland River

Alexandra Koch
Multiple agencies are responding to Wilson County, Tennessee, after a LifeFlight helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near the Cumberland River.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on social media it was responding to the crash in coordination with multiple agencies just after 2:30 p.m. local time.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or fatalities.

Wilson County, TN sheriff's office

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is responding to a helicopter crash in Tennessee. (Google Maps)

Officials have not yet confirmed the number of people on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The helicopter went down on the 7100 block of Cairo Bend Road, according to the sheriff's office.

It's not yet known what led to the crash.

"We are asking motorists to please avoid the area and seek an alternate route to allow emergency personnel to safely and effectively manage the scene," officials wrote in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Wilson County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

