Major winter storm is crawling across Eastern US

Up to 6 inches of snow is possible in New England

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, Feb. 18Video

National Forecast, Feb. 18

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Another major winter storm is crawling across the Eastern third of the country with a plethora of hazards.   

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and severe weather will be possible over sections of the Southeast and Florida while ice and snow will make travel difficult if not impossible over parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

The national forecast for Thursday, Feb. 18. (Fox News)

Between a quarter to a half-inch of ice will be possible from parts of North Carolina up into Virginia. Dangerous driving conditions, power outage failures and tree damage will be some of the hazards there over the next 24 hours.   

LIVE UPDATES: TEXAS REELING FROM EXTREME WINTER WEATHER AS ANOTHER MAJOR STORM HEADS EAST 

Current winter weather warnings and advisories in effect. (Fox News)

Freezing rain and or snow will also fall across parts of the 1-95 corridor from D.C. to Philadelphia.   

Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches will be possible from the Lower Hudson Valley to New England, while snow showers will linger through Saturday across the Northeast. 

Expected snowfall totals through Friday. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, the frigid, dangerously cold air is going to take some time to retreat especially across the south. The temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below average for a wide swath of the plains, which is not helpful for those who have been without power or heat for days. 

Severe weather hazards in the Southeast through Thursday. (Fox News)

Another round of rain and snow will move into the Northwest from Northern California into Washington state. There will be 1 to 2 inches of rain along the coast and upward of a foot of snow for the mountains. 

