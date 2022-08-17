Liz Cheney loses big, Biden's massive spending spree and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘A CLEAR MESSAGE’ - Lawmakers and pundits react after Liz Cheney loses to Trump-backed challenger in primary. Continue reading …

'DEFUND' DISASTER - ‘Squad’ congressman who called policing a ‘cruel and inhumane’ system sees crime spike in his district. Continue reading …

$3,800,000,000,000 - A look at Biden's massive spending since Inauguration Day. Continue reading …

‘ANTI-SCIENCE’ - School district criticized for ‘baffling’ memo on masking rules for upcoming school year. Continue reading …

BAD ROMANCE - Personal trainer's affair bombshell contradicts ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PALIN PUSHES FORWARD – Former Alaska governor advances to general election after primary win in congressional race. Continue reading …

THE FIGHT FOR FLORIDA - Republicans get mixed results from poll as longtime senator lags behind Democratic challenger. Continue reading …

WHAT NOW? - Should Liz Cheney run for president in 2024? Americans weigh in after anti-Trump congresswoman's major loss. Continue reading …

MOMENT OF TRUTH - Sen. Joe Manchin admits 'Inflation Reduction Act' won't tame inflation for Americans anytime soon. Continue reading …

-

MEDIA

‘SOCIAL JUSTICE TEACHER’- Mom's lawsuit claims students were forced to pick cotton to get ‘real life experience’ of slavery. Continue reading …

DIFFERING VIEWPOINTS - Chris Hayes proclaims Biden signing Inflation Reduction Act a 'huge day for the country, the planet, everyone.' Continue reading …

HIDDEN AGENDA - NYT severs ties with Palestinian freelancer following surfaced social media posts calling to kill Jews. Continue reading …

‘ON A ROLL NOW’ - New York Times style piece celebrates return of ‘Aviator Joe’ sunglasses. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON - There's a reason the public's confidence in the FBI has plummeted. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - [The DOJ and FBI] simply want you to close your eyes, cover your ears and trust them completely. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The Left ruins everything it touches. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BEFORE THEY WERE FAMOUS - After Kristin Chenoweth's NSFW ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ answer, a look at other A-list celebs who were on game shows. Continue reading …

FOLLOWING FOOTSTEPS - Biden’s federal overreach started with Obama, executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition argues. Continue reading …

FEAST OR FAMINE - Restaurants in deep-blue cities starved for diners while Florida is feasting. Continue reading …

IN FOR THE LONG HAUL - Retirement accounts take hit with inflation, but investors stay the course. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The Left ruins everything it touches. They go soft on criminals. They [villify] law enforcement. Now we have a major police officer shortage across America."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

