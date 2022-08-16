Sarah Palin, Nick Begich, Mary Peltola advance to general election to represent Alaska congressional district

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three of four candidates in the race to represent Alaska's at-large congressional district, including Sarah Palin, Nick Begich, and Mary Peltola have advanced to the November general election.

A fourth winner has not yet been announced. A total of 22 individuals participated in the top-four primary, which had all candidates appearing on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation.

Nine candidates in the race were undeclared or nonpartisan candidates, nine were Republicans, one was a Democrat, and three were minor party candidates.

Three of the candidates in the primary election – Sarah Palin, Nick Begich, and Mary Peltola – also participated in Alaska's special general election on Tuesday to fill the remainder of former GOP Rep. Don Young's term in Congress. Young passed away in March after holding the seat in Congress for nearly 50 years.

Other notable candidates in the primary race included: Republican Tara Sweeney, independent Gregg Brelsford, Libertarian Party candidate Chris Bye and Republican Randy Purham.

Ahead of both elections, former President Donald Trump endorsed Sarah Palin. Palin, who served as the late Sen. John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election, formerly served as governor of Alaska from 2006 until her resignation in 2009.

The November 8 general election for the House seat will utilize ranked-choice voting, a ballot-approved measure by residents in the state in 2020 that dismissed the state's previous election method consisting of partisan elections ahead of general elections.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference on their ballots. Should one candidate receive a majority of first-preference votes, that individual is declared the winner in the race. However, if no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. Following the elimination of the candidate who received the least amount of first-preference votes, voters' second-preference choices are evaluated and a new tally is established to determine whether a candidate in the race has received a majority of the vote. That process is repeated until a candidate wins a majority of the vote.

