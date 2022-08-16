NYT severs ties with Palestinian freelancer following surfaced social media posts calling to kill Jews

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times cut ties with a Palestinian journalist who had contributed to the paper's recent coverage of the escalated Israel-Gaza conflict.

Last week, the pro-Israel media watchdog group Honest Reporting put a spotlight on the social media history of Fady Hanona, a freelance producer and fixer who was credited by The Times in multiple stories published this month.

According to screenshots preserved by Honest Reporting editor Akiva Van Koningsveld, Hanona repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic rhetoric. expressed hostility towards Israel and spoke favorably about Adolf Hitler.

"I don’t accept a Jew, Israeli or Zionist, or anyone else who speaks Hebrew. I’m with killing them wherever they are children, elderly people, and soldiers," Hanona wrote in Arabic on a Facebook post, adding: "In the end, the Jews are sons of the dogs and I am in favor of killing them and burning them like Hitler did to them. I would be extremely happy," including two smiling emojis.

In another Facebook post from August 2014, Hanona attributed a quote to the Nazi leader, writing "As Hitler said, give me a Palestinian soldier and a German weapon, and I will make Europe crawl on its fingertips."

Hanona opposed a cease-fire that was struck at the time between Israel and Hamas, urging "resistance" and further attacks upon Tel Aviv.

On Twitter, Hanona referred to Israel using quotations to undercut the legitimacy of the Jewish state, according to Koningsveld.

"The New York Times had worked with this freelance reporter only in recent weeks. We are no longer doing so," a Times spokesperson told the New York Post.