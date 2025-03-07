Las Vegas reality TV star 'blacked out,' killed woman in drug-fueled rage: documentary

A controversial reality show detailing the lives of Nevada prostitutes took a shocking turn after one of the stars was found guilty of bludgeoning a woman to death in a drug-fueled frenzy.

From 2011 to 2016, Showtime’s reality show "Gigolos" enthralled audiences by delving into the scandalous lives of five male escorts in Las Vegas. Four years later, one of the stars was arrested for killing a woman, as detailed in the new Paramount+ documentary "Sin City Gigolo: A Murder In Las Vegas."

Akshaya "Ash" Kubiak, who was known on the show as Ash Armand, was charged in the brutal death of 29-year-old Herleen Dulai, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said that on July 16, 2020, the pair took psychedelic mushrooms before Kubiak beat Dulai to death. Kubiak then called 911, telling operators that Dulai was suffering from cardiac arrest, according to court documents.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Dulai’s lifeless body with evidence of blunt force trauma to her head and neck, as well as injuries indicative of strangulation. Kubiak told investigators that Dulai had initially "attacked him," later admitting that he "did this," according to court documents.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMD) detectives also reported finding blood inside the home’s washing machine and watered-down or diluted blood in the bathroom, indicating an attempt to clean up the crime scene.

In September 2021, Kubiak pleaded guilty to felony counts of voluntary manslaughter and mayhem and was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison.

The three-part Paramount+ series delves into the life of Kubiak through the stories of his family, friends and former cast members but does not interview Kubiak.

"We wanted to interview him," director Barbara Shearer said in an interview with TV Insider . "We absolutely set out to interview him. I wanted his voice in it for sure. We have the phone calls. He is a presence because of the Showtime series but also because of the phone calls were able to get."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kubiak's attorney for comment.

For six seasons, "Gigolos" entranced audiences and pulled back the curtain on legal prostitution. However, the series did not air without controversy, with critics questioning the legality of the practices depicted on the show.

Nevada is the only state in the country that allows prostitution, but state law only permits it within licensed establishments.

Kubiak began serving his sentence in 2021. He joined "Gigolos" in the show’s third season and is a self-described "sex and fitness educator," according to his Instagram account . His profile also indicates that he is a father.

Dulai, a Northern California native, was a graduate of Temple University and "enjoyed working with children," according to her obituary . At the time of her death, reports indicate that Dulai was working as a personal trainer in Las Vegas.

"Throughout her journey she was fulfilling her life’s purpose of making a difference," her obituary reads. "She touched every soul she came into contact with and left a sparkle."

Reuters contributed to this report.