At least 2 killed in Texas Target store shooting as police capture alleged gunman

At least two people are dead, and the suspected gunman is in custody after a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, on Monday.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at the Target on Research Boulevard.

In a post on X, police said two victims were dead, and a suspect had been detained.

Police initially said the suspect was at large and described the suspect as a White man, possibly wearing khaki shorts and a Hawaiian floral shirt.

In a later post on X, Austin Police said the suspect has been detained.

"The scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing at this time," police said.

This is a developing story.