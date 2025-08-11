Expand / Collapse search
Texas

At least 2 killed in Texas Target store shooting as police capture alleged gunman

Police said the scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Gunman opens fire at Texas Target store Video

Gunman opens fire at Texas Target store

Austin Police said at least two people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a Target store. Police also said the suspect was detained. (Credit: KTBC)

At least two people are dead, and the suspected gunman is in custody after a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, on Monday.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at the Target on Research Boulevard.

In a post on X, police said two victims were dead, and a suspect had been detained.

3 SHOT IN TIMES SQUARE, 17-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT DETAINED AFTER LATE-NIGHT DISPUTE

Police on scene of shooting at Austin, Texas Target store

At least two people were killed in a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas on Monday, August 11, 2025. (KTBC)

Police initially said the suspect was at large and described the suspect as a White man, possibly wearing khaki shorts and a Hawaiian floral shirt.

In a later post on X, Austin Police said the suspect has been detained.

Large response outside Target store in Austin, Texas after shooting

Police responded to the shooting at the Target store located at 8601 Research Boulevard on Monday, August 11, 2025. Police said a suspect had been detained. (KTBC)

"The scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing at this time," police said.

This is a developing story.

