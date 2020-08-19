Joe Biden is Democrats' official choice to take on Trump after online roll call

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Joe Biden officially Democrats' choice to take on Trump after online roll call

Former Vice President Joe Biden officially became the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night -- with a November showdown looming against President Trump.

Biden's nomination -- which he is expected to formally accept Thursday night -- followed an unconventional roll-call vote of party delegates that was conducted virtually from landmarks across the country.

Once Biden amassed the required 1,991 delegate votes, a camera showed him smiling in Delaware as he celebrated the moment with his wife Jill -- plus bundles of red, white and blue balloons and family members popping streamers. Democrats appearing on camera from their living rooms broke out in applause, as Kool & The Gang's "Celebration" played in the background.

"Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart," Biden said. "Thank you. Thank you."



Past conventions, with their loud, celebratory floor votes, were replaced this year as delegates had to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the delegates shared their support for Biden over video feeds from a range of backdrops -- farms, beaches, an Amtrak station, an art studio and a fire station -- and told personal stories of how a Biden presidency would rebuild America "better."

Next week, Trump and the Republicans plan to counter that argument during their own convention. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



CNN guest shut down for asking why Bill Clinton hasn't been 'canceled'

Want to get pushback from CNN panelists? Just ask them how former President Bill Clinton has avoided being “canceled” in the #MeToo era. Conservative Scott Jennings tried asking that Tuesday and was quickly brushed aside.



The incident began when CNN's Van Jones and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm showered Clinton with praise, prompting a rebuke from Jennings, who served in former President George W. Bush’s administration.

“I have to say ... I am dumbfounded by this," Jennings said. "How is it that Bill Clinton has not been canceled by the Democratic -- how has he survived all of these waves of cancellations when he has been one of the biggest violators of these rules all these years?"

"We believe in redemption, brother," Jones responded.

"We talk about the use of character to try and say 'Donald Trump is a man of lower character than Joe Biden' ... he's fair game. That's totally fine," Jennings continued. "So you're gonna say that in one breath and then say, 'Character matters. Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Clinton!'?

"I mean, does this make sense to anyone?" Jennings continued. "If you want Republicans to vote for Joe Biden, having Bill Clinton talk about character and not hav[ing] drama in the Oval Office - is that the right answer?" CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Portland police launch manhunt for suspect in assault on truck driver

Police in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday launched a manhunt for a suspect in Sunday night's attack on a truck driver who was seen on video being pulled from his vehicle and violently beaten.

The suspect, identified as Marquise Love, 25, also goes by the name "Keese Love," authorities said. So far, several attempts to track down Love have been unsuccessful.

"The Portland Police Bureau is taking this assault and other incidents of violence extremely seriously," police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement. "Our detectives continue to investigate this assault as well as other acts of violence directed toward protesters, but we need more than just videos from social media. In order to hold individuals responsible for criminal acts, we need the public to provide information and refrain from tampering with evidence." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham discussed how Democrats spent another night at their convention “doing everything in their power to avoid telling you what their real plans are if the country picks Joe Biden.” The “Ingraham Angle” host said Democrats are trying to assure Middle America that Biden will govern from the center.

