Doug Schoen: Democratic Convention-- What worked and what didn't on second night

The second night of the Democratic National Convention made an effort to bridge the old and the new generations in the Democratic Party.

The program featured speeches from several of the party’s most entrenched leaders, including former President Bill Clinton, as well as rising Democratic stars like progressive freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

In terms of what worked on Tuesday night, the Democrats in many ways succeeded in reminding many Americans why they had happily voted for the Democratic ticket and supported Democratic policies in the past.

DOUG SCHOEN: DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION -- ON FIRST NIGHT THIS IS WHAT WORKED AND WHAT DIDN'T

Indeed, the Democratic Party and policies that were on display Tuesday night—for instance, those of Clinton—are of a different period which, in large measure, succeeded in taking the country in a mostly positive and successful direction.

However, in terms of what did not work, with Ocasio-Cortez’s speech, the Democrats did not succeed in convincing those Americans that they can trust this new Democratic Party to pursue policies and interests that will bring the country together and move us forward in a moderate and inclusive direction.

To be sure though, Ocasio-Cortez was out of step with the tenor of the vast majority of the speeches.

Ocasio-Cortez did not mention Biden in her speech and instead formally nominated Senator Bernie Sanders, touting the progressive platform and saying that “millions of people are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises.”

CLICK HERE TO GET OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

On the other hand, speeches by former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a military hero who supports strong national defense, as well as Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, two former presidents who are White centrist Southerners, emphasized Biden’s leadership capabilities and unified opposition to Trump.

“Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute. With Joe Biden in the White House, you will never doubt that he will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries— never the other way around,” said Powell.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos,” said Clinton. “Just one thing never changes — [Trump’s] determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

Ultimately, it is clear that the Democratic Party desperately wants this election to be about Biden's personal characteristics, leadership, and defeating Trump. Biden's wife Jill delivered a heartfelt and effective speech about her husband that hit on all those themes.

However, it is also apparent that Trump and the Republicans will work to make the election about progressivism, Ocasio-Cortez and “The Squad” and how the Democrats have moved far left outside of the mainstream.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Put simply, if this election is about a Democratic party that is inclusive and fiscally moderate with a strong commitment to our traditional allies, Joe Biden will almost certainly win.

On the other hand, if this election is about the Democratic party of a Green New Deal, “Medicare-for-all” and higher taxes, you can anticipate Donald Trump being re-elected.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DOUG SCHOEN