Bondi says Epstein client list 'sitting on my desk right now,' and is reviewing JFK, MLK files

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday said the Jeffrey Epstein client list is "sitting on my desk right now" and she is reviewing the JFK and MLK files as well after President Donald Trump's earlier directives.

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," Bondi told 'America Reports' host John Roberts on Friday. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

Bondi also stated she is "reviewing" the JFK and MLK files, which the president signed an executive order to declassify at the start of his second term.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILES: TRUMP'S ELECTION COULD EXPOSE NAMES ON 'BLACK BOOK' LIST

"That's all in the process of being reviewed, because that was done at the directive of the president from all of these agencies," Bondi said.

When asked if she had "seen anything," Bondi responded, "Not yet."

Trump's return to the Oval Office came with the prospect of the public finally being able to see Epstein's long-awaited "black book" amid inquiries into the deceased financier and sex trafficker.

Epstein, a 66-year-old millionaire financier with a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and mansions around the country, died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

FBI UNCOVERS THOUSANDS OF UNDISCLOSED RECORDS CONNECTED TO JFK'S ASSASSINATION

Bondi herself advocated for the release of the Epstein list in 2024, telling Sean Hannity at the time, "It should have come out a long time ago."

Shortly after kicking off his second term, Trump signed an executive order to declassify files on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

"Everything will be revealed," Trump told reporters as he signed the order in the Oval Office.

Trump had previously promised on the campaign trail to declassify the documents upon entering his second term, saying at the time, "When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents. It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!"

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER TO DECLASSIFY FILES ON JFK, RFK AND MLK ASSASSINATIONS

Earlier this month, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and the attorney general reached their deadline to release their proposed plan for the declassification of the JFK files.

The FBI announced shortly thereafter that it had uncovered thousands of records connected to the JFK assassination. Axios initially reported that the agency had released 2,400 records tied to the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of Kennedy, which were not provided to the board that reviewed and disclosed the files.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was upon DNI's plan submission to release the files that it reportedly disclosed the records' existence.

Fox News confirmed at the time with a person familiar with the records that the files were uncovered during the review.

Fox News' Greg Wehner and Patrick Ward contributed to this report.