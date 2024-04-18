Israel hits back at Iran, launches retaliatory attack and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

RETURN FIRE – Israel hits back at Iran, launches retaliatory attack. Continue reading …

COUNTER-OFFENSIVE – Israel hits Iran with 'limited' strikes despite White House's reported opposition. Continue reading …

'INDEFENSIBLE' – Republicans accuse Biden, Schumer of emboldening Iran prior to attack on Israel. Continue reading …

POISON IVY – Professor accused of having role in Iranian campaign to murder the country’s enemies. Continue reading …

SHUT DOWN – Biden set to lock up millions of acres from oil drilling in victory for environmentalists. Continue reading …





POLITICS

'IT'S APPALLING' – Rashida Tlaib condemns colleges, says schools are retaliating against anti-Israel students. Continue reading …

TIME CRUNCH – US military 'out of time' in push against China's advances. Continue reading …

THERE'S THE DOOR – Missouri AG slams Kansas City mayor for welcoming Mayorkas' illegal immigrant parole program. Continue reading …

'NO WORDS' – Fetterman scolds Dem colleagues for failing to condemn Iran's attack on Israel. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

CONFLICT OF INTEREST? – NBC News chief's financial ties to Walmart, Pepsi fueling questions among critics. Continue reading …

EARLY LESSONS – Michigan district defends teaching elementary kids grammar lesson on 'tree,' 'ze' pronouns. Continue reading …

BURSTING AT THE SEAMS – Democrats in sanctuary cities sour on illegal immigrants as border crisis swells. Continue reading …

EV UNPLUGGED – Social media influencer deserted by Tesla digs into 'root' of EV problems. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAVID MARCUS – USC should let its valedictorian speak or be honest about why it isn’t. Continue reading …

JULIE JAMAN – I dared say men don’t belong in the women’s locker room. Continue reading …





PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan are intent on inflicting harm against Trump. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Tulsi Gabbard breaks down the foundation for anti-Israel protests. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is mumbling and stumbling. Continue reading …

'FOX NEWS @ NIGHT' – IDF Special Operations Veteran Aaron Cohen discusses Israel's strategy on 'Fox News @ Night.' See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

29 YEARS LATER – FBI agent reflects on response to Oklahoma City bombing. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – How angry did a Trump foe get? Who flaunted a Biden hat? Continue reading …

FEARLESS FIGHTER – Meet the American who stood firmly in the face of battle as a new nation fought for its life. Continue reading …

SWIFT DECISION – The clues Taylor gave fans ahead of new album release. Continue reading …

HIS NECK OF THE WOODS – A young giraffe calf struggled to stay awake ... but wasn't quite successful. See video …

WATCH

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ – Biden's Middle East policy led to 'terrifying' results. See video …

LT COL DANIEL DAVIS – Let's hope this de-escalates. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Together, the names Bragg & Merchan sound like a slip-and-fall firm. You know, the kind that lives off filing personal injury claims, workers' comp cases against alleged wrongdoers, but what we're learning today shows us that Bragg and Merchan should be the ones on the defensive here, because both seem intent on inflicting harm — harm against Trump and harm against the faith that we're supposed to have in our justice system."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.