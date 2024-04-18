News Quiz: April 19, 2024

The trial of former President Trump and a media figure's eyebrow-raising tweets star in Fox News Digital's latest News Quiz.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Where did anti-Israel agitators launch protests on Monday?</h3><ul><li>New York Stock Exchange</li><li>Golden Gate Bridge</li><li>Chicago O'Hare International Airport</li><li>All of the above</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Former President Trump’s legal team tried to serve Stormy Daniels with a subpoena. According to the process server, how did she respond?</h3><ul><li>Drove immediately to the courthouse</li><li>Filed a new countersuit against Trump</li><li>Tore up the papers</li><li>Refused to take them and walked away</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Squatters overtook a pub owned by which celebrity chef?</h3><ul><li>Gordon Ramsay</li><li>Wolfgang Puck</li><li>Bobby Flay</li><li>Jamie Oliver</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Scottie Scheffler, who triumphed at the Masters on Sunday, has won the tournament how many times?</h3><ul><li>One</li><li>Two</li><li>Three</li><li>Four</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A former Columbia University president worried the horrors of the Holocaust might by forgotten by new generations. He was also a U.S. president. Who was he?</h3><ul><li>Herbert Hoover</li><li>Franklin Roosevelt</li><li>Harry Truman</li><li>Dwight Eisenhower</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which media figure’s old tweets about "supporting Hillary [Clinton] this time around" and showing off a "Biden grandpa hat" sparked scrutiny as she defended journalists’ integrity?</h3><ul><li>NPR president and CEO Katherine Maher</li><li>NBC News president of editorial Rebecca Blumenstein</li><li>New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd</li><li>CNN host Erin Burnett</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which automaker is laying off 10% of its workforce?</h3><ul><li>Ford</li><li>Tesla</li><li>General Motors</li><li>Rivian</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How long were "Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married before filing for divorce?</h3><ul><li>1 month</li><li>2 months</li><li>3 months</li><li>4 months</li></ul></section>

