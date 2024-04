News Quiz: April 19, 2024

The trial of former President Trump and a media figure's eyebrow-raising tweets star in Fox News Digital's latest News Quiz.

Where did anti-Israel agitators launch protests on Monday? New York Stock Exchange

Golden Gate Bridge

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

All of the above Former President Trump’s legal team tried to serve Stormy Daniels with a subpoena. According to the process server, how did she respond? Drove immediately to the courthouse

Filed a new countersuit against Trump

Tore up the papers

Refused to take them and walked away Squatters overtook a pub owned by which celebrity chef? Gordon Ramsay

Wolfgang Puck

Bobby Flay

Jamie Oliver Scottie Scheffler, who triumphed at the Masters on Sunday, has won the tournament how many times? One

Two

Three

Four A former Columbia University president worried the horrors of the Holocaust might by forgotten by new generations. He was also a U.S. president. Who was he? Herbert Hoover

Franklin Roosevelt

Harry Truman

Dwight Eisenhower Which media figure’s old tweets about "supporting Hillary [Clinton] this time around" and showing off a "Biden grandpa hat" sparked scrutiny as she defended journalists’ integrity? NPR president and CEO Katherine Maher

NBC News president of editorial Rebecca Blumenstein

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd

CNN host Erin Burnett Which automaker is laying off 10% of its workforce? Ford

Tesla

General Motors

Rivian How long were "Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married before filing for divorce? 1 month

2 months

3 months

4 months

