SEAN HANNITY: Biden needs all the help he can get

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden’s gaffes ahead of the 2024 election on "Hannity."
SEAN HANNITY: Biden is a lot of things at this point in his life, but sharp as a knife isn't exactly one of them. In fact, Joe has never been regarded as sharp as a knife his entire career. A serial plagiarizer, who cheated in law school, still finished near the bottom of his class. A short time later, he became a very mediocre senator from Delaware who made friends with, let's see, a former Klansman.
(He) toed the party line, no matter what, even if that meant working with segregationists to stop the integration of public schools or at least slow it down. He didn't want public schools, in his words, to become racial jungles.
Now he is an empty suit, wearing maximum stability sneakers, who does basically whatever his radical staff is telling him to do. They tell him what to read, what to say, where to go, where to stand, where to sit and when to walk away from the press, which is always. This is why Donald Trump is sitting in a courtroom, as unfair as that is, Biden can't win on his own. He needs all the help he can get, even if that does mean burning down America's system of justice in the process.