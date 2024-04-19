Israel strikes Iran in retaliation for weekend assault

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, prior to Israel launching an attack on his country Friday, told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that "In case of any use of force by the Israeli regime and violating our sovereignty, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate a bit to assert its inherent rights to give a decisive and proper response to it to make the regime regret its actions,” according to Reuters.

However, a senior Iranian official has said to the news agency Friday that Tehran has no immediate plans to strike back at Israel for the latest incident.

That official said “the foreign source of the incident has not been confirmed” and “the discussion leans more towards infiltration than attack.”

Iranian state media reportedly has been downplaying Friday’s strikes. A well-placed military source has told Fox News that the strikes were "limited."

“The explosion this morning in the sky of Isfahan was related to the shooting of air defense systems at a suspicious object that did not cause any damage,” Iranian army commander Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi was quoted by The Associated Press as saying.