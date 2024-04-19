Israel strikes Iran in retaliation for weekend assault
Israel has carried out limited strikes in Iran early Friday in retaliation for Tehran firing a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel last weekend.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, prior to Israel launching an attack on his country Friday, told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that "In case of any use of force by the Israeli regime and violating our sovereignty, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate a bit to assert its inherent rights to give a decisive and proper response to it to make the regime regret its actions,” according to Reuters.
However, a senior Iranian official has said to the news agency Friday that Tehran has no immediate plans to strike back at Israel for the latest incident.
That official said “the foreign source of the incident has not been confirmed” and “the discussion leans more towards infiltration than attack.”
Iranian state media reportedly has been downplaying Friday’s strikes. A well-placed military source has told Fox News that the strikes were "limited."
“The explosion this morning in the sky of Isfahan was related to the shooting of air defense systems at a suspicious object that did not cause any damage,” Iranian army commander Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi was quoted by The Associated Press as saying.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the G7 is “committed to de-escalating, to trying to bring this tension to a close” between Israel and Iran.
“Yesterday, the United States announced additional sanctions on Iran targeting UAV programs, the steel industry, companies that are associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Ministry of Defense and its armed forces logistics,” he added.
Blinken is speaking in Capri, Italy, as G7 foreign ministers gathered there for a meeting.
Blinken is in Italy for a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.
As of early Friday morning, Pentagon officials have not confirmed the strike and the White House and the National Security Council have declined to comment on the unfolding situation.
The foreign ministers of the G7 released a joint statement Friday condemning Iran for attacking Israel last weekend and urged both sides to "prevent further escalation."
The statement said the ministers "condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel of April 13-14, which Israel defeated with the help of its partners.
"This was a dangerous escalation, as Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones," it added.
"Israel and its people have our full solidarity and support and we reaffirm our commitment towards Israel’s security," the ministers also said. "Iran’s actions mark an unacceptable step towards the destabilization of the region and a further escalation, which must be avoided. In light of reports of strikes on April 19th, we urge all parties to work to prevent further escalation. The G7 will continue to work to this end."
The Biden administration is considering supplying more than $1 billion in new weaponry to Israel, The Wall Street Journal is reporting Friday, citing U.S. officials.
The deals include $700 million in 120 mm tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and under $100 million in 120 mm mortar rounds, according to the newspaper.
They would need to be approved by congressional leaders and could take up to several years to be delivered, it added.
The Wall Street Journal described the proposed weapons transfers as “among the largest to Israel” since it began its war against Hamas on Oct. 7.
Lawmakers are reacting after Israel reportedly struck a site in Iran early Friday in retaliation for Tehran firing a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel last weekend.
A handful of American politicians defended Israel's "right to defend itself," calling for the U.S. to "stand with Israel."
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that Israel had a "right and obligation to respond" and blamed the recent attacks on President Biden's handling of foreign policy in the region.
"The scope of Israel's action tonight shows just how far Iran's reach has extended across the region. Iran's advances should worry every American, because when Iran's leaders chant 'Death to Israel' they also chant ‘Death to America,'" Cruz said. "Iran launched a massive attack and act of war against Israel. That attack was enabled because Joe Biden and Biden officials dismantled pressure on the Ayatollah."
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., posted on X: "Israel has the ability to conduct strikes against targets inside Iran without entering Iranian airspace from aircraft over Syrian and Iraqi airspace."
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz defended Israel's reported attack, saying it has the "right to defend itself against Iran's full network of evil," while placing blame on the Biden administration.
The strikes that Israel carried out against Iran on Friday is the latest escalation of tensions this month between the two Middle Eastern rivals.
On April 1, a suspected Israeli airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, left a dozen dead, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.
Then last Saturday, Iran fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel in response to that incident.
Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles towards Israel in total.
But out of the hundreds of launches, only a “few” crossed into Israel and caused “minor damages” at the Navatim Airbase, the IDF said.
The U.S. military helped shoot down some of the drones.
Israel carried out limited strikes in Iran early Friday in retaliation for Tehran firing a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel last Saturday.
A well-placed military source has told Fox News that the strike was "limited." Sources familiar said the U.S. was not involved and there was pre-notification to the U.S. from the Israelis.
Fox News Digital confirmed there have been explosions in Iran's Isfahan province, which is where Natanz, one of Iran's nuclear facilities, is located.
State television later described all sites in the area as "fully safe" and the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on X Friday morning that there is no damage.
Details surrounding the intended target of the strike were not immediately available, but Fox News was able to confirm the target was "not nuclear or civilian."
