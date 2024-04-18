LAURA: Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan are intent on inflicting harm against Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down jury selection in the Trump New York hush money case on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Jury of your fears. Yeah, that's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, together, the names Bragg and Merchan sound like a slip and fall firm. You know, the kind that lives off filing personal injury claims, workers' comp cases against alleged wrongdoers, but what we're learning today shows us that Bragg and Merchan should be the ones on the defensive here, because both seem intent on inflicting harm, harm against Trump and harm against the faith that we're supposed to have in our justice system.

Now, if you're wondering why in our almost 250 year history, we hadn't ever put a president or a former president on trial, the comments from dismissed jurors should answer the question.

They started off the day going in the wrong direction, with the jury selection going from seven jurors to five, dismissing two who had already been chosen, but then seven additional jurors were seated, making it a full jury. They have one alternate and the goal is to get five more. Whether any of those jurors may yet be dismissed or step aside tomorrow is anyone's guess. Now, even the press jabbering about this case concedes how problematic this is.