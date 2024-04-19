Trump hush money trial continues for day 4 as jury selection resumes
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in court for day four of his hush money payment trial on Friday. Twelve jurors and one alternate juror have been seated after difficult proceedings during which two jurors were dismissed. The jurors were selected after a series of questioning from Trump attorneys and lawyers from the Manhattan District Attorney's office.
Defense attorneys and prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's office will question a third panel of potential jurors Friday in former President Trump's hush-money case to select the remaining alternates.
On Thursday, 12 jurors and one alternate juror were seated after a long and arduous process that saw two jurors dismissed. At least one more alternate is needed before the historic criminal trial of a former U.S. president can begin. Those selected must attest that they can set aside their personal views and impartially weigh the charges against Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He has blasted the trial as pure politics, a "political persecution," and maintains his innocence. The former president is expected to testify during his trial.
"I tell the truth," Trump said last week, when asked about his possible testimony.
Trump is the first president in United States history to stand criminal trial.
The origins of former President Trump's hush money case data back to October of 2016, when Trump was still just a candidate running against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The case is based on a $130,000 payment Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen made to former pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels to allegedly quiet her claims of an alleged extramarital affair she had with the then-real estate tycoon in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.
The case is also expected to feature two other payments, including a $30,000 payment to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock, and arranged a $150,000 payment through a tabloid publisher to a former Playboy model named Karen McDougal, who also claimed she had an affair with Trump and sold her story to the tabloid. Trump has also vehemently denied these allegations.
Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization reimbursed Cohen, and fraudulently logged the payments as legal expenses.
"During the election, TRUMP and others employed a ‘catch and kill’ scheme to identify, purchase, and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged last year. "TRUMP then went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws."
"Catch-and-kill" schemes are understood as tactics used by media and publishing companies to buy the rights of a person’s story with the intention of burying the information.
Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this update.
Former President Trump declared it is President Joe Biden who "should be in jail" and "be on trial," while blasting the case against him and saying "the whole world is watching this New York scandal," as he left court after the third day of his historic and unprecedented criminal trial.
The former president, shortly after a full jury was selected to hear arguments from his defense attorneys and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he seeks to make his case, stood in the hallway of the courthouse and addressed the press.
Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, held a thick stack of news articles from a range of different news outlets and media organizations.
Trump said "every one of them" knows the case is "very unfair" and a "very bad thing."
"The whole world is watching this New York scandal," he said, calling it a "spectacle."
"It is political and it is a shame—it is a shame," he said. "And I am sitting here for days now from morning until night in that freezing room—everybody was freezing in there—and all for this."
The former president blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as "out of control" and said Judge Juan Merchan who is presiding over the case is "highly conflicted."
"The whole thing is a mess," he said.
Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.
