Trump hush money trial continues for day 4 as jury selection resumes

Defense attorneys and prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's office will question a third panel of potential jurors Friday in former President Trump's hush-money case to select the remaining alternates.

On Thursday, 12 jurors and one alternate juror were seated after a long and arduous process that saw two jurors dismissed. At least one more alternate is needed before the historic criminal trial of a former U.S. president can begin. Those selected must attest that they can set aside their personal views and impartially weigh the charges against Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He has blasted the trial as pure politics, a "political persecution," and maintains his innocence. The former president is expected to testify during his trial.

"I tell the truth," Trump said last week, when asked about his possible testimony.

Trump is the first president in United States history to stand criminal trial.