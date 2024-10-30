Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

Suspect located after murder at luxe spa frequented by A-listers

Thomas Gannon, suspect in Hamptons spa murder of Sabina Rosas, found dead in Pennsylvania

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Police investigate a murder at a tony Hamptons spa Video

Police investigate a murder at a tony Hamptons spa

A woman's body discovered at Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill has been ruled suspicious by police. (Matt Agudo/Instar for Fox News Digital)

The suspect behind the shocking murder of an artist in an upscale New York wellness retreat has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Pennsylvania home, police said.

Suffolk County police were looking for Thomas Gannon, 56, in connection with the murder of Sabina Rosas, a 33-year-old Brooklyn artist discovered dead in a guest room at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, New York.

Rosas was an artist who studied new media at Purchase College in New York, graduating in 2020, a school spokesperson confirmed. 

fancy Hamptons spa

Police investigate a woman's murder at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, New York, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. According to police, the body was discovered in a guest room around 12:30 p.m. (Matt Agudo/Instar for Fox News Digital)

An online bio under her name described her as a childhood refugee from the former Soviet Union who arrived in the U.S. in 2009 to study art.

Southampton town police were the first to respond about 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

Scene of the murder of a woman at a fancy Hamptons spa

The gate remains closed at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, New York, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Matt Agudo/Instar for Fox News Digital)

When they suspected foul play, they called in the county for assistance.

A Suffolk County police mobile crime lab could be seen outside the main building on the 3-acre property for hours Monday, near a landmark Buddha statue by the front entrance.

In a statement, Suffolk police said the victim met a violent end. Few other details were available.

The spa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts a dinner in the Hamptons at Shou Sugi Ban House

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts a dinner in the Hamptons at Shou Sugi Ban House in New York on Aug. 22, 2024.  (Madison Fender/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Rooms at the Shou Sugi Ban House cost upwards of $1,000 a night.

Guests at past events have included Hollywood A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson, as well as the fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Police on the Scene of the murder of a woman at a fancy Hamptons spa

Police stand guard outside the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Authorities launched a murder investigation after a resort worker found a woman dead in a guest room with signs of violence. (Matt Agudo/Instar for Fox News Digital)

It was founded in 2019 by Amy Cherry-Abitbol as the Hamptons' first high-end wellness retreat, according to Condé Nast Traveler, whose readers have given the destination a top rating in each of the last four years.

She was inspired by the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, which the country defines as the embrace of nature and finding beauty in imperfection.

Cherry-Abitbol partnered with Noma co-founder and Michelin-starred chef Mads Refslund for the food, according to the spa's website.

