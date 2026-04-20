Iranian official targets Trump with stark warning and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Iranian official targets President Trump with stark warning, signaling regime is set to reveal 'new cards'

2. Republicans sound alarm on Democrats' ‘power grab’ as Virginia votes on redistricting shake-up

3. Lab that helped catch shadowy serial killer eyed in Nancy Guthrie probe



MAJOR HEADLINES

CAUGHT ON THE TARMAC — Chinese student busted at JFK after allegedly snapping photos of 'doomsday plane.' Continue reading …

TARGETED HORROR — Mom, pregnant teen and boy slain at home as cops hunt suspects with plan. Continue reading …

SEARCH FOR ANSWERS — NASA joins probe into 11 dead or missing scientists as officials eye patterns. Continue reading …

SIGHTSEEING SHOCK — Gunman opens fire at packed tourist site leaving visitor dead, others injured. Continue reading …

'HEART TO LEAD' — Apple veteran John Ternus to lead company as next CEO, replacing Tim Cook. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

IN THE HOT SEAT — Warsh faces high-stakes Senate confirmation hearing to lead world’s most powerful central bank. Continue reading …

CAPITOL GRIDLOCK — Senate GOP readying party-line funding bill despite divisions, anger at the House. Continue reading …

DENIM DILEMMA — Dem hopeful who co-founded ‘Joe Rogan’s favorite jeans’ under fire for ‘Made in America’ claim. Continue reading …

THINNING THE HERD — Another Democrat exits crowded California governor race as primary nears. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

FOLLOW THE MONEY — Nonprofit network takes federal funds while pushing 'wokeness,' advocacy group warns. Continue reading …

NOT SO FAST — Trucking company owner suing state over 'millionaires tax' says policy hits small businesses. Continue reading …

TABLES TURNED — 'The View' co-host says there's a 'special place in hell' for Caitlyn Jenner. Continue reading …

FACE TO FACE — Dan Rather among 200 journalists demanding WHCA confront Trump at Saturday gala. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: President Trump must reject a second Munich and hold firm against Iran. Continue reading …

CHAD R. MIZELLE — Trump has a bold option to counter Virginia's new gerrymander scheme. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

HIDDEN TOXINS — Healthy diets spark lung cancer risk in non-smokers. Continue reading …

ROYAL EXILE — Sarah Ferguson is hoping 'to evaporate like mist' as she's seen for the first time in 7 months. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on fast food frenzy and aviation advantages. Take the quiz here …

FORGOTTEN FIGHT — Ancient mosaic reveals first-known depiction of woman battling a leopard in Rome. Continue reading …

KEY TO LONGEVITY — Diet expert warns people away from supplement dependence. See video ...

WATCH

RET. GEN. JACK KEANE — We're witnessing a power struggle inside Iran. See video …

REP. JAMES COMER — Ilhan Omar's accountant must have attended ‘Quality Learing Center.’ See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a closer look at the debate over renewing a key post-9/11 surveillance law, as lawmakers weigh security needs against concerns about privacy rights. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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