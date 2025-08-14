Top Trump official vows to end 'cycle of government dependency' in homeless crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner wants to stop "the cycle of government dependency" for homelessness following President Donald Trump’s order for a federal takeover of Washington, D.C.

"President Trump is the law-and-order President and now he is taking necessary action to restore law and order to our nation’s capital," Turner said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital. "Americans who live and work in D.C., and families touring the district, should be able to walk the streets without fear of getting mugged or gunned down."

"Years of failed policies and weak leadership in the district have led to chaos, crime, violence, and homelessness. President Trump is bringing back peace and stability for hardworking, law-abiding Americans," the secretary continued.

"As part of this vision, HUD is committed to bringing back order by ending the cycle of government dependency that has enabled perpetual homelessness. Helping our nation’s most vulnerable starts with giving them the tools they need to achieve self-sufficiency, not endless government handouts," he added.

In a post earlier this week, Turner noted that "crime halts revitalization in its tracks."

A major part of the federal government’s crackdown in the city is clearing out homeless encampments on land throughout Washington, D.C., that falls under the National Park Service’s purview.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained in a briefing on Tuesday that the options are for people to agree to get assistance, or face time behind bars.

"Seventy homeless encampments have been removed by the U.S. Park Police," Leavitt said.

"There are only two homeless encampments remaining in D.C. federal parks under the National Park Service's jurisdiction, and the removal of those two remaining camps is scheduled for this week," she added.

Meanwhile, there’s been a noticeable increase in federal officers around the capital city in recent days amid the hotly debated effort to curb crime in the area. While many Republicans and others have praised the move, many Democrats have said it’s an overstep in authority.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has said that juvenile disorder has been an issue, but has also criticized the federal takeover method.

"This is a time where community needs to jump in. We all need to, to do what we can in our space, in our lane, to protect our city and to protect our autonomy, to protect our home rule, and get to the other side of this guy, and make sure we elect a Democratic House so that we have a backstop to this authoritarian push," Bowser said during town hall on Tuesday, which was livestreamed on X.

"You've heard me talking about youth a lot in the last several months, especially youth who are participating in really destructive, disruptive behavior with these kind of youth takeovers," the mayor also said this week. "Some of them are our kids. Some of them are coming across the region to descend on places like the Navy Yard. So parents — this is not the first time you've heard me say this — so parents, you really need to know where your kids are. I think we really have some kids that are, you know, not criminals, but they are getting together in big groups and causing some really — they're causing destruction."

The D.C. Police Union backed the Trump administration’s latest actions, saying it could serve as a critical turning point for the city on crime.

"Last night, DC suffered the grave milestone of its 100th homicide for 2025. Let’s hope this federal intervention leads to real change to the laws in DC that allow this to happen year after year," the group posted on August 12.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.