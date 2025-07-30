Kentucky teen dies protecting mother from illegal immigrant's violent alleged assault in family apartment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old Kentucky teen who tried to stop him from raping his mother, authorities said.

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez, 36, a Mexican citizen, is accused of murdering his girlfriend's son, identified as Luis Jocsan Nanez Lopez, when the teen tried to intervene in a July 20 attack against his mother. The teen's younger sister was also assaulted and injured.

"15-year-old Luis Lopez died trying to save his mother from this criminal illegal alien who was attempting to rape her. Gildardo Amandor-Martinez is a rapist and cold-blooded killer who should have never been in this country," Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

Court documents obtained by the Lexington Herald Leader said he was returning from a bar at around 2:30 a.m. when he attempted to have sex with his girlfriend without her consent, and she screamed while trying to stop him.

The teen came into his mother's room to ask her if he should call the police. Martinez allegedly told Lopez to leave, and his mother said they would talk about it in the morning. Martinez grabbed a suitcase to leave the apartment but then grabbed a pistol and fired through a door three times, Lopez and his sister, court documents state.

The teen was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene. The mother fled the apartment with her three other children, including a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, the newspaper reported. She told police she heard several more gunshots while running away.

Lopez would have been starting his sophomore year at Rowan County Senior High School, the Rowan County Coroner's Office said.

Gildardo Martinez is charged with murder, first-degree assault and attempted rape. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since lodged a detainer request for him, which calls for local law enforcement to hold illegal immigrants in custody until they can be turned over to federal authorities.

Gildardo Martinez attempted to enter the United States via the southern border three times under the Biden administration in 2021, ICE said. He successfully entered illegally on his third attempt.

"The Biden administration’s open-border policies allowed this monster to walk American streets and commit these evil crimes, including murder, assault, and attempted rape, against a mother and her children," McLaughlin said. "ICE has placed an arrest detainer to ensure Amandor-Martinez will not be released onto America's streets and allowed to terrorize American families again."