Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Migrant Crime

Kentucky teen dies protecting mother from illegal immigrant's violent alleged assault in family apartment

Luis Jocsan Nanez Lopez was killed trying to stop attack on his mother in family apartment

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Mother shares heartbreaking story of son’s grisly death at hands of illegal aliens Video

Mother shares heartbreaking story of son’s grisly death at hands of illegal aliens

A mother shared the heartbreaking details of how her son, a U.S. Marine veteran, was gunned down by illegal immigrants on their property in South Texas.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old Kentucky teen who tried to stop him from raping his mother, authorities said. 

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez, 36, a Mexican citizen, is accused of murdering his girlfriend's son, identified as Luis Jocsan Nanez Lopez, when the teen tried to intervene in a July 20 attack against his mother. The teen's younger sister was also assaulted and injured. 

"15-year-old Luis Lopez died trying to save his mother from this criminal illegal alien who was attempting to rape her. Gildardo Amandor-Martinez is a rapist and cold-blooded killer who should have never been in this country," Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. 

ICE PLACES DETAINER ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING TEEN: 'EVIL CRIMES'

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez and an image of a home

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez, 36, is charged with killing the son of his girlfriend, who tried to stop him from raping his mother authorities said.  (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); Rowan County Coroner's Office )

Court documents obtained by the Lexington Herald Leader said he was returning from a bar at around 2:30 a.m. when he attempted to have sex with his girlfriend without her consent, and she screamed while trying to stop him.

The teen came into his mother's room to ask her if he should call the police. Martinez allegedly told Lopez to leave, and his mother said they would talk about it in the morning. Martinez grabbed a suitcase to leave the apartment but then grabbed a pistol and fired through a door three times, Lopez and his sister, court documents state. 

The teen was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene. The mother fled the apartment with her three other children, including a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, the newspaper reported. She told police she heard several more gunshots while running away.

TRUMP'S DHS SAYS BIDEN RELEASED 'BARBARIC' ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT NOW ACCUSED OF HEINOUS CRIME

ICE arrests more than 200 illegal migrants charged with child sex offenses Video

Lopez would have been starting his sophomore year at Rowan County Senior High School, the Rowan County Coroner's Office said. 

Gildardo Martinez is charged with murder, first-degree assault and attempted rape. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since lodged a detainer request for him, which calls for local law enforcement to hold illegal immigrants in custody until they can be turned over to federal authorities.

Gildardo Martinez attempted to enter the United States via the southern border three times under the Biden administration in 2021, ICE said. He successfully entered illegally on his third attempt.

ICE launches major recruitment campaign by offering $50K bonus to new recruits Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Biden administration’s open-border policies allowed this monster to walk American streets and commit these evil crimes, including murder, assault, and attempted rape, against a mother and her children," McLaughlin said. "ICE has placed an arrest detainer to ensure Amandor-Martinez will not be released onto America's streets and allowed to terrorize American families again." 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.