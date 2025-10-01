ICE vows 'no change' to immigration, border policy amid government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is shutting down rumors about changes to the country’s immigration and border policies amid the government shutdown.

The shutdown has left many Americans wondering what government services would be suspended. ICE worked to quash speculation that the funding dispute would prevent its agents from carrying out their duties.

"Rumors that a U.S. government shutdown will allow illegal immigrants to enter the United States are FALSE," ICE wrote in a post on X. "U.S. immigration laws and enforcement efforts remain unchanged. Border security and enforcement efforts remain strict, and crossing the border without authorization remains a crime."

The post also included a graphic that reads, "During a government shutdown, the U.S. will defend its borders."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also wrote on social media confirming that law enforcement officers in her department would continue to work during the shutdown.

"Our [Department of Homeland Security] law enforcement officers will continue to work throughout the Democrats’ Shutdown to make sure our homeland is safe and secure. More than 200,000 of these patriots will go without pay," Noem said on Tuesday.

"The Democrats will be forcing over 150,000 officers and nearly 50,000 members of the military—our frontline of defense—to continue protecting our nation without pay," she added.

While law enforcement officials will go without pay during the shutdown, the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 requires all essential and furloughed employees to receive retroactive pay once it ends.

After lawmakers failed to reach an agreement by the midnight funding deadline, the government entered a shutdown on Wednesday.

Senate Republicans attempted to pass a short-term extension of fiscal year (FY) 2025 government funding levels, which was sunk by Democrats who were furious about being sidelined in shutdown negotiations. The bill would have given Congress until Nov. 21 to set FY 2026 funding priorities. The Senate is expected to vote again on Wednesday, with more votes to come until either a deal is struck or Democrats relent.

The Capitol Visitor Center, the Botanic Garden and the Library of Congress will all be closed to visitors due to the shutdown, according to guidance sent to lawmakers and obtained by Fox News Digital. Congressional delegation trips to foreign countries are also canceled during a shutdown, among other measures.

It remains unclear how long it will take for lawmakers to end the shutdown. Fox News has learned that Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought will conduct a phone conference with congressional Republicans regarding the shutdown on Wednesday.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind and Alex Miller contributed to this report.