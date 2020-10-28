Hunter Biden's ex-business associate talks to 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

'Plausible deniability': Tony Bobulinski claims Biden family shrugged off concerns about risk to 2020 bid

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, said in an interview Tuesday that the Biden family shrugged off concerns that Joe Biden’s alleged ties to his son's business deals could put a future presidential campaign at risk.

Bobulinski, in an interview with Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” said he raised concerns in 2017 to the former vice president's brother Jim Biden, about Joe Biden’s alleged ties to a possible joint venture with a Chinese energy firm.



Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, was the former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, which he said was the partnership between the CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming and the two Biden family members.

“I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this?’ ‘Aren't you concerned?’” he told Carlson.



He claims that Jim Biden chuckled.



"'Plausible Deniability,' he said it directly to me in a cabana at the Peninsula Hotel,” he said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Looters in Philadelphia ransack stores, attack reporter during second night of unrest

Protests turned violent in Philadelphia Tuesday night as demonstrators clashed with police, ransacked stores and beat a reporter covering the unrest.

The city has been gripped by violence after police officers shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man a day earlier who they said refused to drop his knife as he “advanced towards” them. The man was identified as Walter Wallace Jr. and a part of the incident was caught on video.

Police and city officials issued swift statements following the incident and promised an investigation. But their assurances did little to assuage many in the city who see the shooting as another example of a Black man being killed by police when they say the situation could have been diffused.



Journalists covering some of the lootings described chaotic scenes they said appeared to be void of any police coverage. Police took to Twitter late Tuesday to announce there were about 1,000 looters in the area of Castor and Aramingo streets alone.

Videos showed stores with items strewn in aisles and looters carrying out kitchen appliances and other items. Many stores were boarded up, but crowds still managed to break through windows. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Dodgers win first World Series title since 1988 after beating Tampa Bay in Game 6, 3-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers needed a change of momentum to come back to capture their first World Series title since 1988 in Game 6 on Tuesday night and they got that in the sixth inning.

It is the Dodgers’ seventh World Series championship in franchise history. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



