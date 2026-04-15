Historic Israel-Lebanon talks to take place for first time in decades and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. Historic Israel-Lebanon talks to take place for first time in decades

2. Trump hits key battlegrounds to boost GOP ahead of midterms

3. Kamala Harris swipes President Trump over high gas prices

MAJOR HEADLINES

FEELING THE FALLOUT — Disbarment looms for Swalwell after rape and assault claims trigger criminal probes. Continue reading …

WAVE OF TROUBLE — Beach town deploys helicopters, K9 units amid takeover fears before Orange Crush. Continue reading …

EYEING AN UPSET — Hathaway pitches 'common sense over socialism' in high-stakes US House special race. Continue reading …

CHECKED OUT — Hunter Biden relocates overseas as old law firm sues for unpaid fees. Continue reading …

RURAL REVOLT — Referendum to redraw Virginia's congressional map tightens to just 5 points. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

SYSTEM ON TRIAL — Homeland Security official's killing leaves agency 'devastated' as vetting breakdown exposed. Continue reading …

NEXT ON THE LIST — Bipartisan support builds to expel Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick over ethics findings. Continue reading …

BENCH DRAMA — Sotomayor walks back remarks criticizing Kavanaugh, says comments were ‘inappropriate.’ Continue reading …

MEMO TRAIL — ODNI sends criminal referral to DOJ for ex-IG, whistleblower tied to Trump impeachment. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

SPORTS SCANDAL — Dianna Russini forced out at The Athletic over hot tub photos with Patriots coach. Continue reading …

LOVE RULES REWRITTEN — Viral Nikki Glaser clip prompts discussion over whether monogamy is dead. Continue reading …

CHECKOUT TIME — LA hotel leaders warn Mayor Bass' $30 wage mandate is killing business ahead of World Cup, Olympics. Continue reading …

DEEP IN DENIAL — NYC mayor touts plan to squeeze millionaires, ignoring threats of mass exodus. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: If you care about the Constitution, read Sarah Isgur's new book. Continue reading …

KEN LANE — Europe’s chemical industry is in free fall — America's could be next. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

VALUE PLAY — Costco ignites major buzz with new item shoppers say is long overdue. Continue reading …

COST SCRUTINY — Airline’s cabin shakeup divides passengers who believe it's way too expensive. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on presidential proposals and astronaut appetites. Take the quiz here …

STRIP SQUEEZE — Las Vegas 'pricing problem' is scaring away tourists from 'greatest city,' says Rick Harrison. Continue reading …

SET FREE — A stranded and desperate animal is rescued by multiple volunteers. See video ...

WATCH

KAYLEIGH MCENANY — Networks that championed ‘MeToo’ won't cover Swalwell allegations. See video …

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT — Trump admin is optimistic gas can return to $3 per gallon this summer. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as the battle for the House intensifies amid razor-thin margins and questions over whether Democratic momentum can withstand mounting challenges. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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