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Politics

Kamala Harris blames president for high gas prices: 'This is a direct result of Donald Trump's war of choice'

The AAA national average for regular gas is over $4, but still below the over $5 record set during the Biden-Harris administration

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Former Vice President Kamala Harris on a 2028 White House run: 'I’m thinking about it’ Video

Former Vice President Kamala Harris on a 2028 White House run: 'I’m thinking about it’

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris is blaming President Donald Trump as Americans feel pain at the pump amid high fuel prices.

"Here in North Carolina and around the country, gas prices are too high," Harris wrote in a post on X. "This is a direct result of Donald Trump's war of choice in Iran, and the American people are paying the price."

The post features a video of Harris delivering remarks while standing outside in front of a sign displaying fuel prices.

DEMOCRATS POUNCE ON $4 A GALLON GAS, BLAME TRUMP'S IRAN WAR FOR 'BROKEN PROMISE'

Kamala Harris holds a microphone

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during her "107 Days" book tour at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in downtown Miami. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"We've got a president who is paying more attention to what he thinks is in his best political interests and personal interests, as opposed to what is in the best interest of working people in America," Harris declares at the end of the brief video.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Thursday.

BESSENT WARNS GAS STATIONS THAT TREASURY DEPT WILL KEEP THEM 'HONEST' AFTER SPIKE IN PRICES

President Donald Trump speaking to media outside the Oval Office in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Salwan Georges/Bloomberg)

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah shared Harris' post on Wednesday and wrote, "The Biden-Harris administration did everything it could to chill the production and use of gasoline and diesel Don’t tell us you’re on the side of the consumer here."

The AAA national average for regular gas is $4.093 as of April 16, 2026.

The highest recorded average price for regular was $5.016 back on June 14, 2022 during President Joe Biden's White House tenure, when Harris was still serving as vice president.

KAMALA HARRIS DROPS BIGGEST HINT YET ON 2028 WHITE HOUSE RUN

Shell fuel price sign

Fuel prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station on April 13, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

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Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 presidential election. When asked last week by Al Sharpton if she will run again in 2028, Harris said, "I might," noting, "I am thinkin' about it."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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