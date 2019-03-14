Frank Cali, reputed Gambino crime family boss, fatally shot outside Staten Island home: reports

Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali, the 53-year-old reputed Gambino crime family boss was reportedly shot dead Wednesday night outside his home in Staten Island, which would mark the highest-ranking believed mob figure to be killed in the city in years.

Cali was shot several times in the torso in the tony Todt Hill section of Staten Island around 9:20 p.m., the New York Post reported. He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The 53-year-old became the notorious crime family’s acting boss in 2015, replacing then 68-year-old Domenico Cefalu, according to the New York Daily News.

Cali, who had roots in Sicily and ties to the Sicilian Mafia, was the highest-ranking organized crime figure to be murdered in New York City since 1985, when Paul Castellano was assassinated as he arrived as Sparks Steakhouse in Manhattan, according to WPIX-TV.