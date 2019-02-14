Al Capone's Chicago home up for sale on 90th anniversary of St. Valentine’s Day Massacre

Notorious gangster Al Capone’s Chicago home went on the market for a steal this week, coinciding with the 90th anniversary of the infamous mob rubout known as the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.

The mob boss’ red-brick home on the Windy City’s far South Side is on the market for $109,000, FOX32 Chicago reported. The most recent owner lost it to foreclosure in 2018, a real estate agent told the station.

Capone, known as "Scarface," moved into the small home in 1923. As mob boss he ran a massive bootlegging, gambling and prostitution operation during Prohibition.

He was believed responsible for the 1929 mob rubout that became known as the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. Seven mobsters were gunned down by firing squad on a winter morning in Chicago. While widely suspected of ordering the hit, Capone cleverly made sure to be in Florida when the hail of bullets was fired.

Capone was finally brought down for tax evasion in 1931. He did a stretch in Alcatraz and died in 1947.

This is not the first time the Capone house has been for sale. In 2014 the asking price was $225,000. The price in 2009 was double that, starting at $450,000.

Records show Capone bought the house for $5,000 and lived there with his wife, mother and sister. Among the gangster's homes was also a mansion in Miami Beach, which was on the market for $15 million in 2018, according to the Miami Herald.

Capone’s mother lived in the Chicago house until she died in 1952. The family sold the home shortly after, FOX32 reported.