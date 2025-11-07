Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Alex Murdaugh cries foul, Bryan Kohberger's idea, 'house of horrors' reveal

DEADLY ROBBERY: National kart racing champion gunned down in front of fiancée during 'targeted' home invasion robbery, police say
CRY FOUL: Alex Murdaugh slams new true-crime series depicting family's double murder
MONEY TRAIL MESS: Bryan Kohberger's restitution hearing ends with no decision, but prosecutor admits slip-up
DNA TRAP SET: Photos show Bryan Kohberger's forgotten Ka-Bar knife sheath for first time
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
NEVER ASSUME: Bryan Kohberger's professor called out his 'assumption' about local cops before Idaho student murders
'BLOOD ALL OVER:' Former TV anchor accused of stabbing 80-year-old mother to death, told neighbor she did it to 'save herself'
LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB
TWISTED ROMANCE: 'Queen of the serial killers' confessed to multiple murders after girlfriend's police betrayal
'SHEER DETERMINATION:' Murder charges filed after 5-year-old's suspicious disappearance from his own neighborhood
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
CAPTIVE RIGHTS: 'House of horrors' suspect wants victim's new identity revealed; mom slams 'appalling' request: report