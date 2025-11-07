Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Alex Murdaugh cries foul, Bryan Kohberger's idea, 'house of horrors' reveal

TV anchor's alleged admission, Aileen Wuornos' confession, national kart racing champion's killing

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Cellebrite on Kohberger's search for psychopath Video

Cellebrite on Kohberger's search for psychopath

Heather and Jared Barnhart from Cellebrite break down what they found in Bryan Kohberger's search history – and what they didn't – based on data recovered from his cellphone and a hard drive. 

DEADLY ROBBERY: National kart racing champion gunned down in front of fiancée during 'targeted' home invasion robbery, police say

CRY FOUL: Alex Murdaugh slams new true-crime series depicting family's double murder

Alex Murdaugh appears in a South Carolina Courtroom

Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during a jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

MONEY TRAIL MESS: Bryan Kohberger's restitution hearing ends with no decision, but prosecutor admits slip-up

DNA TRAP SET: Photos show Bryan Kohberger's forgotten Ka-Bar knife sheath for first time

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.  (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

NEVER ASSUME: Bryan Kohberger's professor called out his 'assumption' about local cops before Idaho student murders

'BLOOD ALL OVER:' Former TV anchor accused of stabbing 80-year-old mother to death, told neighbor she did it to 'save herself'

Aileen Wuornos sitting in front of an American flag as she testifies during her murder trial.

Aileen Wuornos is seen here giving testimony during her 1992 murder trial in Daytona Beach, Florida. She is the subject of a new true-crime documentary on Netflix, "Aileen Wuornos: Queen of the Serial Killers." (Peter Bauer-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

TWISTED ROMANCE: 'Queen of the serial killers' confessed to multiple murders after girlfriend's police betrayal

'SHEER DETERMINATION:' Murder charges filed after 5-year-old's suspicious disappearance from his own neighborhood

CAPTIVE RIGHTS: 'House of horrors' suspect wants victim's new identity revealed; mom slams 'appalling' request: report

This article was written by Fox News staff.
