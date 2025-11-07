National kart racing champion gunned down in front of fiancée during 'targeted' home invasion robbery: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina home invasion left a national kart racing champion dead — gunned down in front of his fiancée in a late-morning break-in last month, according to authorities.

Tyler Weaver, 25, suffered fatal gunshot wounds in what the local police chief called a "targeted" robbery that took place around 10 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to the Forest City Police Department.

Weaver's fiancée, Nevaeh Quintero, was held at gunpoint but managed to escape and call 911, according to court documents.

The suspects are both repeat offenders who avoided capture for 10 days before authorities caught up with them. They were later identified as Quitez Watkins, 35, and Jaquavious Craig, 26, according to the Forest City Police Department.

Both men face charges of first-degree murder. Both have prior felony cases.

Watkins, who picked up the nickname "Bando Red" in prison, was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. Despite a violent criminal history, he was out on bond in connection with a slew of pending charges in Rutherford, Cleveland and Polk Counties, court records show. He was convicted in federal court of an assault that led to someone's death.

Craig, the alleged "mastermind" of the crime, was on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm before the murder, according to court documents.

Authorities did not immediately reveal why they believe Craig allegedly chose Weaver as a target.

Craig has a prior conviction of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon from 2020, according to court documents. The judge ordered him held without bail as well.

Weaver was a 2018 national champion at Maxxis Kart Racing North America. The organization called him "one of the most proud champions we've ever had" in a post on Facebook mourning his death.

Weaver and Quintero were expecting their first son in April 2026, according to an online obituary.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Forest City police at 828-248-5555.