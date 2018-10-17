FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump warns against rush to judgment in missing activist case; Pocahontas kin to Warren: Apologize

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

President Trump cautioned against immediately blaming Saudi Arabia for the disappearance of a Saudi activist and urged critics to wait until an investigation was completed. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Turkey early Wednesday for talks on the ongoing probe.

In an exclusive interview with FOX Business' Trish Regan, Trump revealed what he believes is the biggest threat to his presidency

Freed American pastor Andrew Brunson detailed his nightmarish two-year ordeal in a Turkish prison in an exclusive interview with FOX News' Sean Hannity

A descendant of Pocahontas said Sen. Elizabeth Warren should apologize for falsely claiming Native American heritage for political and professional gain

Roseanne Barr blasted the fate of her character in the premiere of 'The Connors' on ABC Tuesday night

THE LEAD STORY - TRUMP WARNS AGAINST KAVANAUGH 'GUILTY UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT' APPROACH TO SAUDI ARABIA: President Trump is cautioning against blaming Saudi Arabia for the disappearance of activist Jamal Khashoggi before an investigation was completed ... “I think we have to find out what happened first,” Trump said in an interview with the Associated Press. “Here we go again with, you know, you're guilty until proven innocent. I don't like that. We just went through that with Justice Kavanaugh and he was innocent all the way as far as I'm concerned.”

Khashoggi, who had written critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Washington Post, disappeared two weeks ago during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials have said they feared Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate. Saudi leaders have denied any knowledge of

Khashoggi's fate or with being involved in his disappearance. Multiple media outlets reported Monday that the Saudi government may reveal publicly that rogue intelligence operatives murdered Khashoggi by mistake inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul earlier this month during an interrogation that went wrong.

President Trump said he has talked to Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and both denied knowing what happened to

Khashoggi. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi leaders on Tuesday, including the king and crown prince, and said he stressed the need for a “thorough” investigation. The Saudi leaders “strongly denied any knowledge of what took place in their consulate in Istanbul,” Pompeo said in a news release from the State Department. He arrived in Turkey early Wednesday for talks over the Washington Post columnist's disappearance.

FOX BUSINESS EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP VS. THE FED RESERVE: If you ask President Donald Trump, the biggest threat to his presidency isn’t special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, or a potential insurgency by Democrats in the November midterm elections: It’s the Federal Reserve ... “My biggest threat is the Fed,” Trump said on Tuesday during an interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan. “Because the Fed is raising rates too fast, and it’s too independent," he complained.

So far this year, policymakers have already voted to hike short-term interest rates three times, and are poised to do so again in December, staying the course they laid out late last year. The Fed also forecast an additional three rate increases in 2019 and one in 2020.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: FREED PASTOR REFLECTS ON 'A VERY DIFFICULT TIME': Evangelical Christian pastor Andrew Brunson, who was released from Turkish imprisonment on Friday, spoke to Sean Hannity on Tuesday night about his detention and his meeting with President Trump ... Brunson, who was at the center of a Turkish-U.S. diplomatic dispute that even had sparked outcry from American evangelical groups, was released to house arrest after almost two years in jail. The pastor, who was accused of terror-related charges, was convicted Friday yet released from custody for time served. Brunson told Hannity he was "shocked" to be charged with terrorism and explained what it was like to be held in an overcrowded prison cell. “It was a very difficult time. I was surprised because I had never considered prison as a possibility and the costs for that,” the pastor replied. “I was isolated by culture and by language but especially by religion. It was very difficult to be the only Christian among them.”

POCAHONTAS RELATIVE SLAMS 'FAUXCAHONTAS' WARREN: A descendant of 17th-century Powhatan princess Pocahontas called on U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to apologize for appropriating Native Americans' heritage for political and occupational gain ... Warren released DNA test results on Monday that she said proved her Native American ancestry. But President Trump and other Republican critics mocked the results as questionable at best, and some Democrats slammed Warren for taking the party off-message before the crucial midterm elections. Debbie White Dove Porreco said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that she is glad that Warren took the DNA test. Porreco asked that Warren do so in a May 1 appearance on the program. "It did prove that she wasn't the Cherokee Indian that she was claiming to be for so long," she said. "I think she's guilty of claiming she's an American Indian but has no proof -- and then [is] using it for applications for college and for political reasons."

SPOILER ALERT - ROSEANNE LAMENTS HER CHARACTER'S FATE: (Editor's note: Skip this paragraph if you are a fan of Roseanne Barr and have not had a chance to watch the premiere of "The Connors.") .... Roseanne Barr blasted ABC for killing off her character in the Tuesday night premiere of "The Connors," a spinoff of the “Roseanne” reboot that was axed earlier this year after Barr posted a racist tweet about Obama-era official Valerie Jarrett. The show revealed that the controversial character was killed off by an overdose of prescription pain pills. Killing off the Roseanne Conner character, was “an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show,” Barr and her rabbi, Shmuley Boteach, said in a joint statement.

WHERE ARE THE FEMINISTS AND FIRST LADIES? - "This is the most exclusive club in the world and it includes Mrs. Carter, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush. And I keep asking, 'Where are they?' This is the ultimate sisterhood, if you will, and they have been silent on the treatment of Melania Trump" – Rachel Campos-Duffy, FOX News contributor, on "FOX & Friends," calling on the "First Ladies Club" to condemn the mistreatment of Melania Trump, in response to a video by rapper T.I. that shows a woman who resembles the first lady performing a striptease in the Oval Office.

